Gameday Preview: Texas looks to lock up its March Madness spot in the SEC Tournament

Texas is in the NCAA Tournament according to multiple projections, including one from On3’s own James Fletcher. But Texas needs to make sure it doesn’t stumble versus Ole Miss later tonight for the Longhorns’ opening round game in the SEC Tournament.

Texas was listed as a “Last Four Byes” team by Fletcher. Currently on BracketMatrix.com, Texas is in the field in all 91 projections. But the average seeding for Sean Miller’s team is 10.77, which puts them at risk of going to Dayton as part of the First Four.

A win over the Rebels, who Texas defeated 79-68 on February 7, should lock up a spot in the first round without a trip to Ohio.

Lassina Traore out again

Sean Miller told reporters in Nashville that there’s a chance Traore may not play again this season.

Game notes via UT

Game 32: No. 10 seed TEXAS (18-13, 9-9 SEC) vs. No. 15 seed Ole Miss (12-19, 4-14 SEC)

SEC Tournament First Round

Wednesday, March 11, 2025 – 6 p.m. Central

Bridgestone Arena (19,395) – Nashville, Tennessee

GameDay Quick Facts

TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by SEC Network with Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Dane Bradshaw (analyst) on the call.

RADIO: The Longhorn Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasLonghorns.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game. In addition, all games at the SEC Tournament will be broadcast by the SEC Radio Network on Sirius XM.

SERIES: Texas leads, 10-7. Last meeting: Texas 79-68 (Feb. 7, 2026; Austin)

Notables

SIX QUAD 1 WINS: The Longhorns have earned SIX Quad 1 victories this season entering the SEC Tournament with wins against NC State (neutral), at Alabama, Vanderbilt (home), at Oklahoma, at Missouri and at Texas A&M.

EFFICIENT OFFENSE: Texas ranks NINTH nationally in offensive efficency (126.2) by KenPom (thru games of March 8). UT’s 84.4 ppg is the highest scoring average by Texas since the 1994-95 season, and the 49.0-percent FG shooting marks the highest FG percentage since the 1985-86 team hit 49.1-percent.

SEC NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Junior G/F Dailyn Swain claimed SEC Newcomer of the Year and All-SEC Second Team honors on Monday. Per ESPN Research, Swain is currently the ONLY player in a Major Conference to lead his team in at least FIVE major stat categories: scoring (17.7 ppg), rebounding (7.5 rpg), assists (104), steals (55) and minutes (32.0 mpg).

Ole Miss at a glance

2025-26 Texas roster