Gameday Preview: Texas travels to Arkansas to battle Wooden Award candidate Darius Acuff Jr.

Texas has already faced a couple of national player of the year candidates this season like Duke’s Cameron Boozer and Florida’s Thomas Haugh. The Longhorns will see another tonight in Arkansas’ Darius Acuff Jr.

Acuff, a freshman out of IMG Academy originally from Detroit, was ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect coming out of high school in the 2025 Rivals Industry Ranking. This year for the Razorbacks, he’s averaging 22.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. He’s shooting 49.1% from the field, 42.9% from three, and 79.3% from the line. His 22.0 points per game leads the SEC, as does his 6.2 dimes and 34.7 minutes per contest.

Acuff is one of the most prolific scorers in the nation. He has not been held to a single-digit scoring total this year. He has more games with 22 or more points (12) than he does 19 or fewer (10). He’s even run the total all the way up to 49 once this season in a 117-115 double-overtime loss to Alabama where he played all 50 minutes.

In SEC games, Acuff is averaging 24.6 points on almost 18 field goal attempts per night. The Longhorns will have to stop him, in Fayetteville no less, in order to pick up their eighth Quadrant 1 win of the season.

Lassina Traore OUT again

Game notes via UT

Game 29: TEXAS (18-11, 9-7 SEC) at #20/19 Arkansas (21-8, 11-5 SEC)

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 – 6 p.m. Central

Bud Walton Arena (19,638) – Fayetteville, Arkansas

GameDay Quick Facts

TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by ESPN2 with Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Daymeon Fishback (analyst) on the call.

RADIO: The Longhorn Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasLonghorns.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game.

SERIES: Arkansas leads, 89-68. Last meeting: Arkansas 86-81 OT (Feb. 26, 2025; Fayetteville).

Notables

MARK JOINS UNIQUE COMPANY: Graduate G Tramon Mark became just the SECOND active NCAA Division I player to reach these career numbers: 1,800 points, 600 rebounds, 300 assists AND 150 steals. Mark has 1,896 points, 631 boards, 300 assists and 166 steals in 165 games and joins Tucker DeVries (Indiana) in this unique group.

SWAIN SEES DOUBLE, AGAIN: Junior G/F Dailyn Swain posted a double-double with 11 points and game-high 10 rebounds during Saturday’s victory at Texas A&M. After notching three double-doubles in his first two collegiate seasons, Swain has seven double-doubles this year including five in SEC play.

Previous starting five and key depth for Arkansas

F Billy Richmond III: 11.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.9 apg

G Darius Acuff Jr.: 22.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 6.2 apg

G Meleek Thomas: 15.0 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.5 apg

F Trevon Brazile: 12.4 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.6 apg

F Nick Pringle: 4.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 0.6 apg

—

G DJ Wagner: 7.4 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 2.3 apg

F Malique Ewin: 9.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 0.8 apg

2025-26 Texas roster