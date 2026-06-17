Georgia shuts out Texas, eliminates Longhorns from College World Series

One stat tells the entire story of Texas Baseball’s 2026 trip to Omaha.

One run scored in 18 innings against Georgia.

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The Longhorns lost to the Georgia Bulldogs 2-0, their second loss of the tournament, eliminating them from the College World Series at the hands of Georgia both times.

For the second game against the Bulldogs, Texas didn’t lose because Georgia hit the cover off the ball like they’ve done all year, or against Mississippi State in the Super Regional Round.

In fact, Georgia once again was relatively lame at the plate, notching just five hits and two earned runs, half of each of those stats coming on weak contact and Texas blunders.

Texas starter Luke Harrison was electric, going 5 2/3 innings with a career high 11 strikeouts and just two hits, one of which was a cheap bloop single in his final inning.

But just like in game 1, Texas defense, but mostly its bats, let down the arms.

The Longhorns began the game with some life, putting two runners on the bases for Ethan Mendoza, but Texas wasn’t able to convert.

Even with the early momentum from the baserunners and Harrison’s elite pitching, Texas would tally just two singles and one walk between the 2nd and 7th innings.

Georgia broke the tie in the 5th with a Tre Phelps double, and added insurance in the seventh on one of the most unfortunate innings in Texas College World Series history.

Or at least since the first inning on Saturday.

With star reliever Sam Cozart in the game, a phantom ball 1 was called, so a 1-2 pitch that could’ve already been a strikeout was blooped into centerfield. Veteran OF Dariyan Pendergrass made an outstanding play to track the ball and dive, securing the catch for one out.

Or so we thought.

The Dez Bryant rule has made its way to college baseball.



Catch or no catch? pic.twitter.com/QYszCrqXJz — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) June 17, 2026

You be the judge, as this call was not just called a hit, but overturned from the original catch.

Phelps would then shoot a single against the shift, putting runners at the corners. Cozart, still having not given up solid contact, got a huge strikeout and then forced a weak pop-up to left field.

Somehow, that turned into a run.

Adrian Rodriguez and Anthony Pack didn’t communicate on the ball, colliding and giving the runner the opportunity to tag. Rodriguez made a tremendous throw, but Carson Tinney couldn’t place the tag, and the runner scored.

But it wouldn’t end up mattering. Texas would get two on in the bottom of the eighth, but Rodriguez, who has been one of the team’s only productive bats in two games against Georgia, couldn’t come up big.

The bottom of the order couldn’t get it done in the ninth, or at any point in Omaha, and Texas’ season ended on an Ashton Larson strikeout.

The Longhorns notched just four hits with 12 strikeouts against Georgia’s No. 3 starter and bullpen, a staff not revered for its elite pitching.

Texas falls to Georgia and is eliminated from the College World Series. The Longhorns’ 2026 season has concluded.