Get ready to see Texas Longhorns baseball on national television

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook10 minutes agojosephcook89

At least 10 Texas Longhorns baseball games during the 2026 season will be on national television, ESPN and the Southeastern Conference announced on Tuesday.

Texas is scheduled to be on the SEC Network six times, ESPN2 three times, and on ESPN once during the 2026 season.

DayDateTimeNetworkAwayHome
ThursdayMarch 267 p.m.SEC NetworkOklahomaTexas
FridayMarch 277 p.m.SEC NetworkOklahomaTexas
SaturdayMarch 284 p.m.SEC NetworkOklahomaTexas
ThursdayApril 26 p.m.SEC NetworkTexasSouth Carolina
FridayApril 107 p.m.SEC NetworkTexasTexas A&M
SaturdayApril 112 p.m.ESPN2TexasTexas A&M
SaturdayApril 257 p.m.SEC NetworkTexasVanderbilt
SundayApril 2612 p.m.ESPN2TexasVanderbilt
SundayMay 31 p.m.ESPNMississippi StateTexas
SundayMay 1011 a.m.ESPN2TexasTennessee

The Longhorns’ trip to Houston for the Bruce Bolt College Classic will be available on the Houston Astros’ YouTube channel.

Texas’ road trip to face the Houston Cougars on March 14 will be on ESPN+.

All other games will be on the SEC Network+ streaming service.

According to the Texas baseball program, a total of 90 SEC baseball games are slated to be televised during the 2026 campaign, 11.1 percent of which will feature Texas.

The SEC Network will televise the SEC Tournament until the championship game. ABC will televise the SEC Tournament Championship.

Texas starts its season on Friday, February 13 against UC Davis. The Longhorns are ranked third in the D1Baseball preseason top 25.

