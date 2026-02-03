Get ready to see Texas Longhorns baseball on national television
At least 10 Texas Longhorns baseball games during the 2026 season will be on national television, ESPN and the Southeastern Conference announced on Tuesday.
Texas is scheduled to be on the SEC Network six times, ESPN2 three times, and on ESPN once during the 2026 season.
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Network
|Away
|Home
|Thursday
|March 26
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Oklahoma
|Texas
|Friday
|March 27
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Oklahoma
|Texas
|Saturday
|March 28
|4 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Oklahoma
|Texas
|Thursday
|April 2
|6 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Texas
|South Carolina
|Friday
|April 10
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Texas
|Texas A&M
|Saturday
|April 11
|2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Texas
|Texas A&M
|Saturday
|April 25
|7 p.m.
|SEC Network
|Texas
|Vanderbilt
|Sunday
|April 26
|12 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Texas
|Vanderbilt
|Sunday
|May 3
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|Mississippi State
|Texas
|Sunday
|May 10
|11 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Texas
|Tennessee
The Longhorns’ trip to Houston for the Bruce Bolt College Classic will be available on the Houston Astros’ YouTube channel.
Texas’ road trip to face the Houston Cougars on March 14 will be on ESPN+.
All other games will be on the SEC Network+ streaming service.
According to the Texas baseball program, a total of 90 SEC baseball games are slated to be televised during the 2026 campaign, 11.1 percent of which will feature Texas.
The SEC Network will televise the SEC Tournament until the championship game. ABC will televise the SEC Tournament Championship.
Texas starts its season on Friday, February 13 against UC Davis. The Longhorns are ranked third in the D1Baseball preseason top 25.
