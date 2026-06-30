Grading bold takes on the Texas Longhorns' 2026 season from Inside Texas members - Pt. I

Sorry @SilentButGirthy, but I’m stealing this one.

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Last year in late May, SBG asked for your bold predictions for the 2025 season. He had Ryan Wingo winning the Biletnikoff, which was a bold prediction. It didn’t come to fruition but Wingo had a solid 834 yards and seven touchdowns.

Here were a few predictions that came true.

9.5 – (Parker) Livingstone has over 500 receiving yards on the season

9.0 – Arch has more rushing TD’s than interceptions

5.0 – One of Texas’ most valuable players this coming season will be the new FG kicker who came over from Texas State.

Good job with that last one, @coolhorn.

On the Inside Texas Members Only board, I asked for bold predictions for the 2026 season to grade on a 0-10 scale with 0.5 point increments available to break things up. For reference, @EricNahlin predicted a 15-sack season for Colin Simmons and I gave that an 8.0. Simmons ended up with 12.0 sacks.

All statistical takes are being graded for a 12-game regular season.

Here’s part one.

longhorns1977: Two 800 yard rushers, two 800 yard receivers

10.0. The only years I can find in the past 20 seasons that somewhat approaches this within the constraints of the regular season are 2018 and 2023. It’s hard to have that much explosivity spread out across four players. Full 10.0 here.

GetHooked: Arch wins Heisman. Texas wins Natty.

9.0. Both are betting favorites to accomplish those things.

highflyer: Over 1600 rushing from running backs — Arch not included. Arch 3500 yards passing.

6.5. Arch eclipsed 2900 yards in the regular season last year with only one game where he had over 350 passing yards. 1600 yards from running backs also is not that high of a bar. This should be doable.

gohorns8: 1. Oklahoma will be eliminated from playoff contention (3 losses) by the time they leave the Cotton Bowl 2. Multiple SEC coaches are fired in-season for the second straight year 3. Texas faces 10 teams that end up qualifying for a bowl game

7.5 – Oklahoma will be as potent as they’ve been under Brent Venables. Going 0-3 in games at Michigan, at Georgia, and vs. Texas is a potential outcome but I could see them picking off one of those other two.

9.5 – I can see two with Shane Beamer and Jeff Lebby. I’m really struggling to find a third because I think Kalen DeBoer is ax-proof this year after his extension.

9.5 – Arkansas isn’t making a bowl. I’ll fade Mississippi State. Are both Texas State and UTSA making one? Seems like this one comes down to Florida and Missouri keeping it between the lines and one both of the Group of 6 teams making one. That is, of course, if we’re going by the 6-win standard.

bHero: Hollywood Smothers has more receiving yards than Sterling Berkhalter, Esq.

8.0. I think this depends more on where Berkhalter fits into the wide receiver snap equation than it does Smothers. Smothers isn’t known as much of a receiver out of the backfield, but he might still get the nod here because Berkhalter could be looking up at a couple players on the depth chart.

dick fingers: Arch doesn’t win the Heisman… Because Colin Simmons wins the Heisman HOT FIRE

10. Ain’t happening unless Simmons is an alien of a different sort.

utah_horn: 40 overall TD’s for Arch in the regular season

6.5. He hit 37 last year and that includes when he had to take it easy after his concussion. He probably left a score or two on the field due to clock management as well. He’ll get there.

Evan Vieth: Wingo outproduces Coleman in yardage. Texas forces the most turnovers in the SEC

9.5. I think we’ll see Coleman produce YAC we only thought was part of Wingo’s game.

7.0. Texas was just behind LSU last year in the regular season I believe, and that was with Steve Sarkisian looking for more oskies at the end of the year.

Alfy_Tex03: Cam Coleman becomes the #1 receiver in NFL boards ahead of Jeremiah Smith. Someone from the secondary becomes a Thorpe Finalist. Texas sweeps the rivals for 3 years straight.

9.0. Smith is going to have a strong year, too. He’s already considered WR1 in most mocks, and I think it would require a significant regression from Smith and an major step forward from Coleman — bigger than expected — for that to happen.

9.5. Maybe Jelani McDonald, Bo Mascoe, or Graceson Littleton, but it is going to require first-round play from those guys and I’m not sure who the best bet on producing that is quite yet.

9.5. OU and A&M will be just as good as they were last year and the A&M game is on the road. This isn’t meant to be a dig, but rather it should speak to the accomplishment the Longhorns have brought home in sweeping rivals in back to back years.

bHero: OU finally scores a touchdown against Texas and breaks the streak.

5.0. I think the streak is over.

Brisketsammich: Texas leads the SEC in total rushing yards

10.0. I think there are other teams better designed to run the dang ball thanks to things like tempo and personnel. I don’t think that means running the ball will be a weakness for Texas.

in sec country: Rasheem Biles is first team All-SEC and a first team All American.

7.0 on the first-team All-SEC part, 9.0 on the first-team All-American part.

karateman: Lance Jackson earns All-SEC recognition

5.5. If they classify him as a defensive lineman, which they will , then I think he can make one of the three All-SEC teams with ease.

awashbump: Rasheem Biles has more sacks than Lance Jackson and Colin Simmons COMBINED

10.0. Not happening

beetlefish75443: Eight draft picks in the first three rounds

8.5. Arch. Colin. Goosby. Coleman. Alright, there’s four easy ones, but who else needs to join them? Hero Kanu, Ryan Wingo, and Jelani McDonald are safely in that category for me. Getting to eight takes a projection on Melvin Siani, Raleek Brown, or Hollywood Smothers I’m not sure I can make, and that makes this one bold but not unattainable.

catdaddy42: Sark runs up the score every chance he gets to eliminate any thing other than a 3rd loss from keeping them from the playoff. Offense averages 40 ppg, Defense allows under 20 ppg.

9.5 when it comes to the numbers. This schedule won’t allow for that. He will be looking for style points where he can find them, though.

jerseybornhorn: KJ Lacey has to start a couple of important games because of a relatively minor Arch injury and is surprisingly good in leading Texas to wins.

9.5. I don’t think it’s a bold take to think Lacey will play well. But what if those games are at Missouri and at LSU back to back? That’s tough for anyone, let alone a first-time starter.

SirBruh: Texas pulls off the triple crown. SEC Title, National Title, Arch wins the Heisman. Cam Coleman breaks Jordan Shipley’s school record for most receiving TDs in a single season. And now the really bold pick… Colin Simmons breaks Kiki DeAyala’s record for most sacks in a season with 23.

9.0 on titles and Heisman

7.0 on Coleman (and yes, I know the record lets Shipley use all 14 games in 2009).

11 on Simmons. Just not happening in a 12-game season. Or a 16-game season.