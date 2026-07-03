Grading bold takes on the Texas Longhorns' 2026 season from Inside Texas members - Pt. II

Last year in late May, SilentButGirthy asked for your bold predictions for the 2025 season. He had Ryan Wingo winning the Biletnikoff, which was a bold prediction. It didn’t come to fruition but Wingo had a solid 834 yards and seven touchdowns.

Here were a few predictions that came true.

9.5 – (Parker) Livingstone has over 500 receiving yards on the season

9.0 – Arch has more rushing TD’s than interceptions

5.0 – One of Texas’ most valuable players this coming season will be the new FG kicker who came over from Texas State.

Good job with that last one, @coolhorn.

On the Inside Texas Members Only board, I asked for bold predictions for the 2026 season to grade on a 0-10 scale with 0.5 point increments available to break things up. For reference, @EricNahlin predicted a 15-sack season for Colin Simmons and I gave that an 8.0. Simmons ended up with 12.0 sacks.

All statistical takes are being graded for a 12-game regular season.

Here’s part one. Now, part two.

Leroy Jetson: Texas goes 9-3 but becomes the third team to make the playoff with three losses.

9.5. The thing about those other two teams is that they had 10 wins in a 12-game regular season. I don’t think it’s impossible with this schedule, but it would take, as Steve Sarkisian has mentioned, the CFP selection committee allowing a 9-win team in for the first time ever.

quick mike: Not just one, but TWO 9-3 teams make the CFB Playoffs this season. One team will be from the Big Ten, and the other from the SEC.

10.0. Two teams with that resume getting in isn’t happening, especially with teams like Notre Dame, BYU, Texas Tech, and a Group of Six rep all in line for a spot in the field of 12.

vulcat: Muschamp silences the last of us Kwiatkowski supporters by keeping OU out of the end zone for a third straight year against a healthy QB. Texas finishes conference play in the top 2 both offensively and defensively. Yes, we win the SEC. Sark wins SEC coach of the year. Texas ties the record of 6 first round draft picks.

10. I think the no-touchdown streak ends this year.

9.0. It’s not impossible, but top two in both is tough in this league.

8.0.

7.0.

10.0. Manning, Simmons, Coleman, Goosby… I’m not sure where the other two are coming from.

hunt1313: Ty’Anthony Smith leads the team in tackles. Bo Mascoe leads the team in interceptions. Lance Jackson has 6+ Sacks. Arch Manning leads the SEC in touchdowns scored. Raleek Brown leads the team in explosive runs but not total rushing. Cam Coleman has less than 1,000 receiving yards but more than 10+ touchdowns. Jermaine Bishop has 500+ rushing and receiving yards.

8.0. I see Biles leading though.

6.5. Can definitely see Mascoe leading

5.0 for Jackson.

3.0 for Manning. He was only two off of Pavia’s total last year.

7.5. I think Smothers can outperform Brown in explosive runs.

10. Don’t see those two going together.

8.0. The rushing total may help but I don’t think it’ll be necessary.

Zona Horn: Arch wins the Heisman, gets drafted #1 overall, and goes on to be the best NFL QB from Texas since Bobby Layne.

9.5 just because that’s a big projection into his future and there are a lot more variables in the NFL.

TrueLonghornFan: Muschamp wins the Broyles award.

8.0. Pete Kwiatkowski should have won it a few years ago, by the way.

SL-20: Our RBs rush for 1,800+ yds and Cooper gets 450+ but none of them have over 1,000.

Zina has 6.5+ sacks.

3.0 for the 1800 yards part, that’s not a high bar to clear.

9.5 for the Cooper part and the 1000 part, I think there’s going to be enough explosive runs to where someone hits 1000.

7.0 for Zina, I think he’ll have plenty of opportunity.

tholly: Ohio St. loses in Austin on a late FG. They go 9-3 and miss the playoff. Then a nation-wide protest leads to all teams cancelling any OOC games vs. teams with a pulse. Later, Texas cancels the ND series and all of college FB labels Texas as cowards.

8.5 but only because I see this result in more clamoring for an expanded playoff than anything that has to do with scheduling.

b_pittinger: Jermaine Bishop leads the team in all purpose yards after OU

9.5. Coleman and Wingo are still there, and I don’t think Bishop unseats Ryan Niblett.

mjUTfan: Texas again ranks as one of the most penalized teams in college.

9.0. I certainly would be surprised if the Longhorns are once again one of the three most penalized teams in college football.

wethorn: Coleman and Wingo combine for 2,000+ yards.

7.5. Those two are going to eat.

mourjm: Jermaine Bishop has three game-winning or go-ahead TDs in the fourth quarter (receiving, rushing, or throwing).

9.5. Will the opportunity be there? Sure. Will he actually do it instead of Coleman or Manning themselves?



