Happy fifth work anniversary, Steve Sarkisian

Five years ago today, Steve Sarkisian was announced as the new head coach for the Texas Longhorns. Sarkisian, then Alabama’s offensive coordinator, replaced Tom Herman after he had just completed his fourth season.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal, Citrus Bowl Prep, and Coaching Turnover]

It was a move made on Texas’ time. And a move made after a monthslong pursuit of former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer in the tail end of 2020. Once Meyer was not seen as viable, Texas pivoted to Sarkisian and brought him to Texas.

In those five seasons since joining the Longhorns, Sarkisian is 48-20 and is 3-3 in College Football Playoff or bowl games. He helped Texas depart the Big 12 with a conference title, played for the SEC championship during Texas’ first year in the league, and guided the Longhorns to back-to-back College Football Playoff semifinal appearances in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Sarkisian is the first coach since Mack Brown to stay at Texas for at least five seasons. He is the 10th coach in school history to last at least five seasons leading the Longhorns along with Darrell Royal, Brown, Fred Akers, Dana Bible, Clyde Littlefield, John Mackovic, Edwin Price, Dave Allerdice, and David McWilliams. His 48 wins are already fifth in Longhorns history behind Royal, Brown, Akers, and Bible. His .706 winning percentage is seventh among coaches who stayed at Texas for at least 30 games.

Sarkisian has watched college football evolve into a completely different sport during his time at Texas, at least off the field. The transfer portal did exist when he arrived, as did one-time transfer exemptions. NIL was also a thing coming into being during his first year. Those two aspects have turned the sport into a constant free agent frenzy, one Texas is in the middle of right now by hosting significant amounts of transfer portal visitors.

Yet despite a 5-7 season, Sarkisian has shown an ability to adapt or else fall behind. While fans may be disappointed with a 10-3 season that didn’t have Texas in the CFP, that type of year stands as a down year for Texas and has motivated the Longhorns to not let Arch Manning‘s final season in burnt orange be anything but memorable.

Sarkisian is viewed as one of the top coaches in the sport. An offensive play-calling head coach, he has not allowed the defense in Austin to dip despite his attention to the other side of the ball.

Plus, Sarkisian has turned Texas into a NFL factory. The Longhorns have had 23 players picked in the last two NFL drafts, including five total first-rounders.

After five years, there’s little doubt that Sarkisian has elevated the program into a national title contender. That wasn’t always clearly the case prior to his arrival when Brown, Charlie Strong, and Herman had years where Texas struggled to even contend for the Big 12 title. It’s not been without some struggles, but it’s been a climb that Sarkisian has enjoyed and has been paid handsomely for.

Sarkisian has seen a point few coaches are able to enjoy these days considering the constant turnover in the sport. Not only did Strong and Herman fail to coach a fifth season at Texas, but other schools like LSU, Auburn, Florida all made new hires this year after pulling the plug after less than five seasons.

The future of Texas football is being created by Sarkisian as we speak, hosting portal players and preparing for the 2026 campaign as the 2025 season concludes. It is a program made the way Sarkisian wants it, and that’s been the case for the last five years now.