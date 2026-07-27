Has Texas Football's home field advantage gone underrated?

Last week at SEC Media Days, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian noted a galvanizing stat about Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium and the Longhorn fanbase.

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“I don’t think people know this. I think people think about home-field advantage and toughest environments to play. We’re 20-1 in our last 21 home games at DKR,” Sarkisian said. “That’s a direct reflection of our fans and the support that they give us.

20-1 over their last 21 home games. Take in that stat just one more time.

This stat dates back to year two of Sarkisian’s tenure, when the Longhorns won their final regular season game against Baylor, 38-27, at home. Texas only lost two home games that year, both to teams ranked in the top four of the nation, but the streak that comes after 2022 is what’s truly impressive.

2023 was a perfect 6-0 at home, including a pair of top-25 Big 12 wins and a brutal thrashing of Texas Tech in the two teams’ most recent matchup, 57-7, to finish the season.

2024 holds the sole stain on Texas’ reputation, a brutal loss to Georgia in the first of two matchups against the Bulldogs that year, but that home slate included a College Football Playoff win against Clemson.

But even in what Sarkisian called a ‘down year’ for the Longhorns in 2025, losing three games on the road, they were a perfect 6-0 at home with two wins against Top-10 teams.

Overall, that streak features three wins against top-10 team/Playoff teams and several prominent games in a farewell tour of the Big 12.

It begs the question: does Texas have the most underrated home-field advantage in the nation?

While not the most reliable source, College Football 27 provides a solid gauge of the toughest places to play in the nation, and ranks Texas at 13th overall.

USA Today just recently released its list, and had Texas as low as 22nd behind the likes of Iowa, Army and Utah.

Few fans can debate a place like Death Valley, Ohio Stadium or Beaver Stadium at LSU, Ohio State and Penn State as the top tier of environments, but is Texas really behind the rest of the field?

An easy comparison to draw is Texas’ two rivals, Texas A&M and Oklahoma, who rank ahead of the Longhorns in most rankings, especially the Aggies.

Since 2023, the Aggies are 18-4 at home, while the Sooners are 17-4, each pailing in comparison to Texas’ 19-1 record in that same span.

Texas A&M fell to some very good teams in those losses; in fact, all four came to CFP semifinalists or runner-ups, but the Aggies only have two notable wins in that span: Missouri and LSU in 2024, two good but not great SEC teams. The Longhorns hold one of the four victories in Kyle Field.

Oklahoma was perfect to end the 2023 slate against decent B12 teams, but has had mixed results in the SEC.

In 2024, they took down Alabama, but also lost in September to Tennessee and in October to South Carolina. 2025 had some decent results: OOC against Michigan, a win over Missouri, but a lot of games were too close for comfort, and both Ole Miss and Alabama took down the Sooners in their home stadium last year.

Only seven total teams have more wins at home since 2023, and several of them have more losses. DKR has had better results than places like Neyland in Tennessee, Beaver Stadium or Clemson’s Death Valley, and though the Longhorns have generally been a better team than those three, having three more losses in the regular season away from home than in Austin.

Compare that to the other five teams with 34 or more wins over the last three seasons, and you see where Texas’ argument expands.

Teams like Oregon, Georgia and Ohio State have one loss at home and three on the road since 2023, very similar dominance to Texas but less of a skew for the home-road splits. Notre Dame and Ole Miss are actually the more impressive programs, winning all but one home game but losing five and six on the road in that span.

Home field advantage isn’t purely quantative, a bottom half of the league team can still hold a crowd that greatly influences the game, even if they don’t win nearly as much as a Texas or Oregon.

But the track record and resume are very strong for the Longhorns: 20 of their last 21, a real difference between road and home success and a fanbase that has shown their impact at the highest level. Just maybe not in the way many would’ve expected.

Texas fans throwing water bottles on the field after that Jahdae Barron interception is overturned. Sark went out and asked fans to stop. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/rL3r1L10RN — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) October 20, 2024

2026 is a true test for Texas. Last year’s slate was solid with games against Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, but this year features Ohio State, Ole Miss, and Florida. Week 2 gives Texas a truly verifiable test: can its crowd take over a game against one of the sport’s best coaches and rosters?