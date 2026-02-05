Here's how Chris Del Conte would change the college football schedule

The 2025-26 College Football Playoff started on December 19 and ended on January 19. As the days and weeks went on, the NFL playoffs began and the holidays came and went. A college football season that started on Labor Day weekend carried all the way to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. That’s a lot of time in between.

Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte has a different idea for how the college football season should look, and it includes two major changes.

First, he’d start the season in what’s known as week zero. College football traditionally starts Labor Day weekend and turns week one into a Thursday through Monday event. Week zero takes place one week prior and features only a handful of teams. This year, the biggest week zero matchup was Iowa State vs. Kansas State in Dublin, Ireland. Other Power Conference teams who played that weekend included Kansas and Stanford.

Del Conte says to bring the season to the people beginning that week. Weather does present an issue in that desire for a lot of teams, including Texas. Del Conte said he would have to make sure a week zero game in Austin kicked off at night. That’s easier said than done. He explained Texas gets no say in what time games kick off and that it’s all up to the TV networks.

Starting in week zero would provide teams with 14 weeks to play 12 games, offering teams two byes in most seasons. As more and more games are added in the expanded College Football Playoff, giving teams additional weeks off is conducive to a higher quality of play.

It would also keep conference championship weekend on the first week of December. However, Del Conte doesn’t see a need for those league title games anymore with his preferred schedule.

“Why have a conference championship game?” Del Conte said. “Let’s start the playoffs that week, and let’s play every single week. The semifinals? Play it on New Years Day, which is college football. Then, the national championship a week later. That’s what I’d like to see, but I’m one vote.”

Instead of first round games on December 19-20 like they were in 2025, those on-campus contests would have been on December 5-6 in Del Conte’s system. The quarterfinals would have taken place on December 13.

Semifinal games would have been over two weeks later on New Years Eve and New Years Day, which were on Wednesday and Thursday this year. A possible national championship game would could have been Thursday, January 8 or Saturday, January 10.

There are a variety of things likely blocking CDC from getting his way. The main one being television partners pay a lot of money for those conference championship games. Conference title games typically feature the two best teams in a given league. Even with bloated league membership numbers and confusing tiebreakers, fans like watching big time programs play in big time games. The 2025 Big 10 title game had an average of 18.3 million viewers with a peak of just under 20 million. The 2025 SEC championship ad an average of 16.9 million viewers.

The only regular season games to crack the top 15 of the year’s most watched contests were

5. Ohio State vs. Michigan – November 29 – 11 a.m. CT – 18.4 million – Fox

9. Texas vs. Ohio State – August 30 – 11 a.m. CT – 16.6 million – Fox

14. Texas A&M vs. Texas – November 28 – 6:30 p.m. CT – 13.0 million – ABC

15. Georgia vs. Tennessee – September 13 – 2:30 p.m. CT – 12.6 million – ABC

Every other game in the top 15 was a CFP game or conference championship. More viewers equals more money, and conferences and teams need money now more than ever in the age of revenue sharing.

The other potential road block is if any of those playoff games or national championship contests are up against NFL games. The CFP won’t play games on December 31 this year because it falls on a Thursday. ESPN prefers not to have to go up against whatever NFL game is on Thursday evening, so it won’t even bother.

Maybe there’s room for compromise and discussion. As Del Conte said, he’s only one vote. It’s hard to see Del Conte getting everything he wants.

But the system he suggested looks a lot like the one college football had in the early 2000s and even in the 2010s that helped the sport not only to add new fans but also appeal to the die-hards who had followed the sport for generations.