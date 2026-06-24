Here's what we know about the Longhorns' 2026-27 schedule with more information likely coming soon

Thanks to an announcement earlier today and some reporting from Jon Rothstein, we know a little bit more about Texas’ 2026-27 basketball schedule. And in the very, very near future, fans should expect to know a lot more about the slate Sean Miller‘s program will have to traverse during the 2026-27 season.

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First, the news of the day is that Texas will face Georgetown in the opening round of the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego in November around Thanksgiving. The Longhorns will then play either UCLA or St. Mary’s on Black Friday depending on the results of both contests.

The other important piece of news was related to Texas’ SEC slate. The Longhorns will battle with a who’s who of SEC basketball powers this year in the Moody Center.

Source: Texas will host the following games during SEC play during the 2026-27 season.



Florida

Oklahoma

Texas A&M

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Kentucky

Missouri

Tennessee



A loaded slate coming to Austin. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 23, 2026

Based on Rothstein’s reporting, we also know the Longhorns will travel to Florida during SEC play.

The SEC has released home/road opponents in June for as long as the Longhorns have been in the league, so that information is likely coming down the pike.

Rothstein indicates Texas will not have to travel to Arkansas, Alabama, Kentucky, or Tennessee. The Longhorns will likely play Texas A&M in College Station and Oklahoma in Norman in addition to the games in Austin.

The Longhorns will play the Louisville Cardinals in Louisville on December 1 as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge, as previously announced.

Miller has also said that Texas will face Miami (Fla.) in a neutral site game in Houston at the Toyota Center and will host Memphis in Austin. The date for the Miami game has not yet been announced. Texas hosts Memphis on December 16.

Texas will conduct closed scrimmages versus SMU and Arizona State in late October, then will play St. John’s in Madison Square Garden for an exhibition the same weekend as the Formula 1 race in Austin. That race is currently scheduled for the weekend October 23-25.

Known opponents for the 2026-27 Texas Longhorns season

Preseason contests

Arizona State secret scrimmage

SMU secret scrimmage

Exhibition at St. John’s in Madison Square Garden – October 23-25

Known dates

Nov. 26 – Georgetown (in San Diego) – 1:30 p.m. – FS1

Nov. 27 – St. Mary’s or UCLA (in San Diego) – 1:30 or 4 p.m. – Fox

Dec. 1 – at Louisville – TBA – TBA

Dec. 16 – Memphis – TBA – TBA

SEC slate per Jon Rothstein (dates unknown)