Here's Where the 2026 Longhorns NFL Draft Class got Drafted

We’ll see how it plays out this season on the field but the 2026 NFL Draft is clearly the year before the year, as well as the year after the year. Texas saw 12 draft picks in 2025 but that number was halved this season. Fret not, there’s already a lot of slack built up for next year when Texas will be back in double digits.

Here’s what you need to know about each Longhorn who was selected.

LB Anthony Hill (2nd Round, 60) Tennessee Titans

The Titans are obviously in a big rebuild but have some key skill players on offense and have made some big moves on defense, including trading for New York Jets EDGE Jermaine Johnson II.

Inside Texas had heard this was his most likely landing spot but you just never know what’s chatter, what’s real, or what simply changes due to big board roulette. This was real as the Titans moved up nine “nice” spots to pick Hill up.

Having watched Robert Salah put together a dynamite linebacker room in San Francisco by drafting Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw in 2018 and 2019, I’m pumped about this development. Warner went in the 3rd round and Greenlaw in the 5th, so clearly Salah is a fan of Hill.

CB Manny Muhammad (4th Round, 124) Chicago Bears

An NFL source told me he projected Muhammad to go in Round 3-4 and sure enough he landed in the back half of that prediction. Muhammad might have slipped a tad but Chicago did trade up five spaces to get him after seeing a lot of value at No. 124.

Before drafting Muhammad, the Bears worked to address their secondary by taking Oregon safety Dylan Thieneman at No. 25. These are two high IQ additions in the back end who should be in Chicago for a long time.

John Syty on drafting Malik Muhammad: pic.twitter.com/rb44QQE4KM — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) April 25, 2026

My prediction is Muhammad will have a long, consequential career. I simply do not agree with some of the evaluations I’ve seen of him and believe he should have been taken in the 2nd round.

LB Trey Moore (4th Round, 130) Miami Dolphins

IT previously mentioned, “Per one source, without the hurt pec he would have dented the combine harder with some really good numbers and been drafted higher. That source feels Miami is a strong landing spot for him, however. Given all his circumstances—position ambiguity, new to off-ball linebacker—what a great development.”

Teams have seen him as an Arvell Reese sort given his versatility. That isn’t to say he’s in Reese’s neighborhood as a prospect but they do like his versatility and ability in a sub-package. Moore possesses good football IQ, he’s just inexperienced playing off-ball.

New Dolphins head coach, Jeff Hafley, signing off on Moore is a good sign, imo. Hafley has a really strong track record on the defensive side of the ball.

This started of Longhorns in Miami.

S Michael Taaffe (5th Round, 158) Miami Dolphins

Taaffe reunites with old chum Quinn Ewers and joins the aforementioned Hafley, a coach who knows a thing or two about defense.

Yet another dream realized for the former Austin Westlake star.

As “texification” commented, “Good thing about getting picked by the Dolphins, you are guaranteed to make the team.” I originally thought of the movie Major League when I read that. The point is a good one—Miami is in complete rebuild mode. The first order of business is always the locker room where Taaffe shines as much as he does on the field.

All this guy does is prove people wrong. I’m looking forward to watching him do it again.

OG DJ Campbell (6th round, 200) Miami Dolphins

Campbell can make the team as a junkyard dog type of 6th- or 7th-man, especially if he continues to improve. He hasn’t been hasty to develop but he has been on the uptick in recent years.

Dolphins senior personnel executive Jon Robinson explains the DJ Campbell pick, another Texas prospect!



He added staff likes his versatility and can give the guard a look at both center and tackle. pic.twitter.com/uymKMT5iVu — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) April 25, 2026

Miami invested much more heavier in the “project O-lineman” department when they selected Kadyn Proctor at No. 12. That has to pay off for the Fins.

I’m wishing great success for Campbell and like the sound of what Robinson says above in the clip.

Campbell went one spot ahead of fellow Class of 2022 five-star, Domani Jackson (CB Alabama by way of USC). Yet another five-star from that class, Harold Perkins (LB-ish LSU), also went in the 6th round (215).

TE Jack Endries (7th round, 221) Cincinnati Bengals

The Draft has as many risers as it has players who slip, unfortunately Endries is in the latter category. He probably could have been used more consistently in his one year at Texas, especially as a receiver, but it was likely blocking, which is a work in progress, that saw him drop. If he can improve in that regard I like him as an F-TE (H-back).

Jack Endries was drafted in round 7 with pick 221 in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 8.87 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 167 out of 1471 TE from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/ykhRriFI1u pic.twitter.com/xAPKkhN1Li — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 25, 2026

Congrats to all these Horns. Now we wait to see where EDGE Ethan Burke, DB Jaylon Guilbeau, and QB Matthew Caldwell latch on.

Burke not being drafted is something else I disagree with. If he surprises people, which I suspect he will, it’ll be due to those agility numbers in the bottom right of the graphic.

Ethan Burke is a DE prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 7.98 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 458 out of 2257 DE from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/TkaSBJ842M pic.twitter.com/KzpsrFKulo — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 19, 2026

EDIT — Jaylon Guilbeau will reportedly sign with the Panthers

Former Texas DB Jaylon Guilbreau is signing with the Panthers, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2026

EDIT – Matthew Caldwell heading to Los Angeles