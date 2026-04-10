He's back! Texas center Matas Vokietaitis returning for the 2026-27 season

Texas had two major priorities in the transfer portal window, and one of them was to retain center Matas Vokietaitis. Mission accomplished. Vokietaitis, a transfer from FAU who completed his first season as a Longhorn, will return to Sean Miller‘s program in 2026-27 he announced on Instagram via Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress. Vokietaitis averaged 15.6 points and 7.1 rebounds during the 2025-26 season at Texas.

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Keeping Vokietaitis was a major priority for Miller along with retaining Dailyn Swain. Swain’s process looks different from Vokietaitis’, as Swain is a potential first-round prospect and declared for the NBA Draft this week while keeping the ability to return to college basketball.

Vokietaitis’ situation was about Texas making sure it did what was necessary keep a star player in burnt orange for another season, and all involved with the Longhorns made that happen.

The 2025 American Athletic Conference rookie of the year, Vokietaitis transferred to Texas and immediately grabbed a starting role. He was in the starting five for all 36 games, averaging 26 minutes per night and shooting 62% from the field. He also was a 67% free throw shooter.

Vokietaitis, from Marijampole, Lithuania, led the SEC in field goal percentage at 61.9 percent. In Texas’ first round win over NC State, he logged 23 points and 16 rebounds in 33 minutes. He then posted 17 points and nine rebounds against Gonzaga to put the Longhorns into the Sweet 16.

Vokietaitis has 907 career points and 439 career rebounds in his two collegiate seasons.

The Lithuanian 7-footer was ranked as the No. 88 overall prospect and the No. 10 center in the transfer portal last cycle according to the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Vokietaitis as the No. 72 overall prospect and the No. 10 center.

The roster at a glance

Out of eligibility (6)

Confirmed coming back (1)

C Matas Vokietaitis: 15.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 0.6 apg

Eligible to return (6)

Entered portal (3)

The 2026 class (4)