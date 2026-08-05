Highlights from Sean Miller's first practice in the Moody Center

Yesterday, Texas head coach Sean Miller invited the media, alongside a select few fans close to the program, to observe his basketball team practicing for the first time in the Moody Center.

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Miller noted that it was week seven of eight in their summer program, with the practice rounding out a successful June, July and now August of getting the team acclimated to each other and the University of Texas.

Remember, the Longhorns return just four players from last year’s roster, just one of whom was a rotational player on the Sweet Sixteen run in Miller’s first season this March. A priority for the head coach was meshing the team together and installing his game plans.

We got to see first-hand how that looked in a two-hour practice window from 2-4 p.m. Miller began with general conditioning before explaining an on-ball screen coverage, which he says was the last of the schematic installations of the summer.

It was then followed by a competitive deflection drill, “man in the middle,” where two players aim to avoid deflections from the middle defender. Here’s Marcus Spears going against Austin Goosby.

Austin Goosby and Marcus Spears pit against each other in a deflections drill pic.twitter.com/IavprIzIW3 — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) August 4, 2026

Scoring drills followed, whether it be working in isolation, catching the ball at the top of the key and finding different ways to finish, or large team sprints up and down the court with forced ball movement and communication.

Austin Goosby in an isolation scoring drill @InsideTexas pic.twitter.com/EssAbbMbqR — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) August 4, 2026

Isaiah Johnson finds Marcus Spears for the finish in transition drills @InsideTexas pic.twitter.com/IVSDhdpoOk — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) August 4, 2026

The communication within this roster really stood out, even from some of the younger names like Goosby, Spears and Bo Ogden. It’s clear that Miller emphasizes it on both sides of the ball and that it was a weak point of the Texas defense in 2025-26.

Each individual had their shining moments throughout.

While Matas Vokietaitis was mostly effortless in his work, there was not much to highlight for a potential All-SEC center this year. The freshmen caught IT’s eye.

Spears is such a naturally talented athlete, and he finished seemingly every play with an emphatic dunk. His energy could be felt throughout the arena, and he seems to already be building strong camaraderie with the players and staff.

We got a chance to see #Texas MBB play today at the Moody Center.



Safe to say Marcus Spears’ athleticism is already living up to the hype.@InsideTexas pic.twitter.com/t0mK8dMClP — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) August 4, 2026

Goosby was a highlight as a ball handler. In the team scrimmage portion, he spent a lot of time on the ball as a creator. Note that PG Isaiah Johnson spent a good portion of the summer out, allowing more players to work as lead creators. Goosby did just that.

Speaking of Johnson, he and David Punch looked the part.

Isaiah Johnson and David Punch are going to combine for a lot of these looks in the SEC this year.



Would not be surprised if the pair leads #Texas in scoring @InsideTexas pic.twitter.com/PCNxDs80He — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) August 4, 2026

Johnson is something to watch in transition with the ball in his hand. His speed pops immediately, but there’s a lot of control, even for a young PG. He has three-level scoring capabilities.

Punch was physical down low. Whether it be his afro or just his solid build, he does not feel 6’7″ on the court. Closer to 6’10”. We would not be surprised if these are the two leading scorers.

Elyjah Freeman impressed, even in short bursts. The athleticism paired with shooting skill jumps off the screen. He’s going to have some highlight plays and games throughout this season.

Elijah Freeman is going to impress a lot of Longhorn fans this year. Rare shooting – athleticism combo to find out of the portal. @InsideTexas pic.twitter.com/EmXxvhwY5d — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) August 4, 2026

Ogden, though a freshman, might have been the most competitive player of the group.

At practice, the “starting lineup” was Johnson – Goosby – Amari Evans – Punch – Vokietaitis.

Sean Miller likes what he sees from his starting group in an endurance offense drill.



Johnson – Goosby – Evans – Punch – Vokietaitis@InsideTexas pic.twitter.com/BvWQOJ6Rwu — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) August 4, 2026

Note that Freeman could easily start at the three, and that veteran Mikey Lewis had the “golden standard” jersey, given to the MVP of the week at practice. He’s a score-first guard who could either be a lead playmaker on the second unit or push for that starting two-guard position. Don’t forget Spears, either.

Texas has the luxury of being able to play a myriad of different rotations and start the game however they need based on the matchups. Johnson, Punch and Vokietaitis are probably locked into starting roles, but the last two spots next to them on the wing could be constructed in a multitude of ways.

It was an impressive showing at the Moody Center, one that looked the part of a team with preseason top-10 expectations.