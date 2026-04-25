HIGHLIGHTS: No. 4 Texas handles Vanderbilt in game one, winning 11-4
In a game where there were both positives and negatives on display, the positives outweighed the negatives by a good margin for the Texas Longhorns in an 11-4 win over Vanderbilt. Texas will happily take a decisive win like this one and carry the positives into game two tomorrow to try and take the series.
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Texas started off pretty slow. Aside from doubles from Carson Tinney and Ashton Larson, there weren’t a lot of competitive at bats from the Longhorns the first time through the order. Texas struck out four times.
However, the Horns eventually got the bats rolling with every Longhorn starter picking up a hit in today’s game. That’s a welcome sign for a lineup that has been fairly top heavy as of late.
The cold start quickly turned hot in Aiden Robbins second at bat. He sent the ball over the left field monster, kicking off what would eventually be an onslaught of runs and hits from Texas.
That wasn’t his only homer on the day, with the second coming two innings later to put the Horns up 4-0.
Anthony Pack Jr. continues to be a mature hitter at the plate. He notched his 13th straight game with a hit and had a multi-hit day today with a double later in the game.
There have been fair concerns about Ethan Mendoza and Casey Borba at the plate lately in conference. Both of them didn’t have amazing games at the plate, but they got the job done and made some nice contact in their at bats.
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Another positive sight was the power from Adrian Rodriguez. He has been looking pain free ever since the return from his staple removing procedure, and tonight he hit his first home run out to dead center with a powerful shot.
Josh Livingston was close to a two homer day as well, with his first landing just feet short of the wall. He sent one over in the same spot in his next at bat.
Dylan Volantis was flat out dominant on the mound tonight. He racked up 11 K on 86 pitches in 6.0 innings of worry free pitching. He has moved into the Friday slot without struggle and is looking like a dominant opening piece for the Longhorns.
After Volantis, the Horns gave up a few runs and gave the Commodores the chance to get back into the game. The good news here is Texas didn’t tax key bullpen arms. The Longhorns will likely have the full bullpen available tomorrow for game two if needed.
All in all, despite allowing Vanderbilt to pick up some momentum late in the game, the Longhorns controlled this one. In the SEC you will take a win however you can find it, and today the Longhorns found it with a great day from their starter and a team that overall hit well at the plate.