How Dailyn Swain fits with the Bulls (and other 2026 NBA Draft musings)

The NBA Draft, which ESPN dragged into a two-night event starting in 2024, occurred last week, with BYU wing AJ Dybansta being selected no. 1 by the Washington Wizards, the same place Texas’ Tre Johnson landed last year at pick no. 6. The 2026 class, considered elite by many scouts and draft experts, had a top four that was essentially known before Adam Silver announced the first pick: Dybansta, followed by Kansas guard Darryn Peterson, Duke power forward Cam Boozer, and North Carolina combo forward Caleb Wilson.

Dick Vitale used to call these superstar freshmen “diaper dandies,” but with the way our culture has gone in the last decade, that probably means something perverted or illegal now.

Anyway, here are my thoughts on the 2026 NBA Draft.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images/Aaron Baker-Imagn Images/Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caleb Wilson, Dailyn Swain, and Chicago’s plan

Chicago basketball has been, over the last 25 years, a lot like me at my first corporate job out of college: just barely hanging on, making no progress, and doing it solely for the paycheck. A mainstay in the play-in (or a “performance improvement plan” in the corporate world), the Bulls have been such a middle-of-the-road franchise that they were never in a position to get a top 5 pick. It all changed this year.

New GM Bryson Graham is trying to lean into a defensive identity with the players they selected in the first round after finishing 27th in paint defense and 22nd in overall defensive rating last season. They added two elite defenders in the aforementioned Caleb Wilson (no. 4) as well as Texas two-way wing Dailyn Swain (no. 15).

Wilson (19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.9 stocks), a freshman who played his sole year of collegiate ball in Chapel Hill, is a 6-foot-11 athletic freak with an extremely high motor who is a walking highlight reel, often putting defenders on posters, especially in transition. He’s a very motivated defender, rebounder, rim finisher, rim runner, and weakside rim protector. His fantastic defensive instincts allow for him to play in the paint and on the perimeter defensively, aided by his fluidity in moving between the two positions. The question mark is his perimeter shooting and ability to create for himself off of the dribble.

If you’re reading this article, chances are you’re already familiar with Swain’s strengths and weaknesses. He’s a dynamic downhill driver with a burgeoning distribution skillset that plays with high energy, wreaks havoc on the defensive end of the floor by getting into passing lanes, and operates as a wing rebounder. Like Wilson, however, his weakness also lies in his outside shot consistency and potential inability to shoot off of the bounce.

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) controls the ball in the first half against the NC State Wolfpack during a first four game of the men’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

With Chicago’s current roster infrastructure, the picks make partial sense, though the front office did not address the lack of spacing that has caused concerns for Bulls analysts and fans since last year. With multiple pieces that all like to score and operate in the paint, including the two new draftees, newly acquired center Nic Claxton, and 2024 draftee Matas Buzelis, it’s an obvious problem that Chicago will need to address by bringing in some outside shooting, even if they are stationary, spot-up threats.

The Bulls also now have a bit of a logjam at the forward spot. Wilson, Swain, Buzelis, 2025 draft pick Noa Essengue, as well as Isaac Okoro, Patrick Williams, Leonard Miller, Mo Gueye, and Guerschon Yabusele all roughly operate at the same position. The roster is, in a sense, The Island of Misfit Toys; it’s going to take some adjustments to turn Chicago’s group of players into a cohesive, functional group.

Mavs take Morez

After moving on from disgraced GM Nico Harrison, a man with the leadership skills of Pol Pot and the tact of a drunken Mel Gibson, analysts and fans all had plenty of predictions about what the Dallas Mavericks would do under guidance from a new President (Masai Ujiri), GM (Mike Schmitz), and Head Coach (Dusty May). After selecting Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg no. 1 overall last year in a pick so easy even Harrison got it right, Dallas’ situation this year was significantly more difficult.

Last year’s offense was about as engaging as Sophia Coppola’s Godfather III, resulting in a 26-win campaign and a viewing experience akin to voluntarily watching driver’s ed material. Due to the strong tanking culture of other teams, however, they still only managed to land the no. 9 pick. Rumors swirled about how the Mavericks would use their draft capital — most projections had them sensibly taking a lead guard, depending on who was available (Arizona freshman Brayden Burries was commonly linked to Dallas). Others foresaw a trade back in which they received two later first-round picks and traded 9 away to a team that wanted more of a win-now player.

What went down in actuality was that the Mavericks selected power forward Morez Johnson, who played under May on the Michigan Wolverines’ 2026 national championship squad, to which he was a prominent contributor. Johnson, a sophomore who transferred from Illinois to Michigan after an impactful freshman season, averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals on 64% from the field. At 6-foot-9, 255 pounds, Johnson is extremely solid and hard to move, contributing to his elite rebounding skill and defensive viability.

Michigan Wolverines basketball forward Morez Johnson Jr. put up a double-double in the national championship game win over UConn. (Photo by Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images)

In a vacuum, Johnson is a good player and a good pick, even if taking him at 9 was a reach. When taking roster construction into account, however, the pick makes little sense until Dallas deals some of their bigs for some ball handling. There were several obvious players that made more sense for them to take at 9.

In a trade back situation, any of the following players would have made sense in the mid-teens/early 20s.

They also could have taken the last two players listed with pick 30, which they spent on Arizona forward Koa Peat, who was then traded to New York. They also could have used their 48th pick on point guards Jaden Bradley from Arizona or Jaron Pierre Jr. from SMU. Overall, the draft left me confused with the direction of the franchise.

While they did land international point guard Sergio de Larrea at pick 25 via the Lakers, he is not as known of a commodity as some of the other guards in this range of the draft.

San Antonio doubles down on D

After an unexpected Finals run, the San Antonio Spurs are years ahead of schedule, built on an elite core of young talent from the last three drafts in Victor Wembanyama, Dylan Harper, and Stephon Castle. Announcers love to say things like “Wemby makes it look easy out there!” Well, it is easy. He’s 9 feet tall.

On a real note, Wembanyama’s defensive impact cannot be overstated; when he was on the floor during the regular season, opponents had a worse offensive efficiency rating than the Brooklyn Nets did on the year.

The Spurs chose to continue to pursue dominance on this end of the floor by selecting the oft-injured but very talented Jayden Quaintance with pick no. 20, one of the youngest sophomores to ever play college basketball. In fact, he was so young that he played the entire 2024-25 season at Arizona State but was forced to return to the NCAA ranks after failing to meet the age requirement for the ’25 Draft.

Jayden Quaintance blocks a shot – Photo by Aaron Perkins, Kentucky Sports Radio

Selecting the Kentucky big man is essentially an Adolis Garcia at bat: it will be a grand slam or a 3-pitch strikeout. If the Spurs do connect on this, they will have hands-down the greatest defensive frontcourt in the history of basketball. Quaintance was considered a top 5 pick by many before the season started due to his unbelievable quickness and instincts at 6-foot-10, paired with a 7-foot-6 wingspan. His recovery ability and skill being both a primary and secondary rim protector makes him an incredibly valuable piece, even if his offense hasn’t quite come along yet.

The reason he didn’t go higher in the draft is due to a severe knee injury from which he has yet to recover completely. He played just four total games for UK this year, but his stats at Arizona State uncover the kind of prospect he can be at full strength: 9.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 2.6 blocks in 29 minutes per game, all of which he did as a 17-year-old.

Other quick-hitters

The Houston Rockets selected Bruce Thornton out of Ohio State as the first pick of the second round. A 6-foot guard that put up nearly 20 points per game last year with the Buckeyes, Thornton has some chops as a lead guard in the pick-and-roll as well. For a Rockets team badly in need of offensive firepower from the point guard position, the selection makes a lot of sense, especially given that the Reed Sheppard experiment is starting to fizzle out.

Four of the top 10 picks and nine of the first 30 were from the Big 12 Conference, further cementing the league as one of the best in the country.

The national champion Michigan Wolverines had three big men selected from picks 9-12; Johnson went no. 9 to Dallas, while Golden State took Swiss Army Knife forward Yaxel Lendeborg at 11 and OKC took 7-foot-3 Spanish center Aday Mara at 12.

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Dusty May with forward Yaxel Lendeborg. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

2027 NBA Rookie of the Year odds are out already. Here are the favorites and ones with the best chance to take home the hardware, according to Vegas: Cameron Boozer, PF, Memphis Grizzlies (no. 3 pick/Duke): +240 AJ Dybansta, SF/SG, Washington Wizards (no. 1 pick/BYU): +400 Darryn Peterson, SG, Utah Jazz (no. 2 pick/Kansas): +400 Darius Acuff Jr. , PG, Sacramento Kings (no. 7 pick/Arkansas): +450 Caleb Wilson, PF, Chicago Bulls (no. 4 pick/North Carolina): +950

