How did Texas' 2025 portal class fare this past season?

Last year’s Texas portal class had a heavy emphasis on multi-year eligibility.

It was a minor one, something that ultimately backfired on head coach Steve Sarkisian. The team likely needed another 1–2 players on the offensive line and at running back, and that never came to fruition. Texas added 11 total players, just five of whom were out of eligibility after the 2025 season.

In retrospect, it’s clear Sarkisian wasn’t quite looking for the “all-in” mentality we’re looking for in 2026 for Arch Manning’s first year. He learned a great deal about his team, for better or for worse, in 2025, and is now utilizing this portal process to target some of the most sought-after players available in this free-agency period.

So, after a full year of play, with some expected to return to the team in 2026, how did the 2025 portal class fare in Austin?

Jack Endries: Hit, sort of

Endries is a tough one to evaluate. It seemed like a slam-dunk acquisition at first. A potential top-three TE in the 2026 NFL Draft injected into an offense with Manning at QB, someone who desperately needed a safety blanket in the passing game.

But as the season wore on, Endries only registered 346 receiving yards, eighth in the SEC. He just wasn’t the game-changer Texas was hoping for.

After a year like this, there was hope he’d return for the 2026 season to bolster his draft stock, but instead he opted for the NFL Draft, where he’s still seen as a solid prospect.

It’s hard to call him a true hit. He wasn’t a big producer at Texas, but he was a consistent player in the run game, and his lack of yardage wasn’t due to drops or bad route running. It was mostly due to scheme and a lack of overall success on offense.

Maraad Watson: Hit

Watson joined the Longhorns after a successful freshman year at Syracuse, earning Freshman All-American honors with the Orange.

With his youth, it was expected he wouldn’t be a true starter for the Longhorns, but he was still productive despite some early struggles. He logged 320 snaps, third among all DTs on the team, and formed a formidable duo with Alex January, one we expect to continue to see thrive in 2026.

Emmett Mosley: Hit

Mosley was great when healthy in Austin. He spent the OOC slate on the sideline with injury and started slow out of the gates against Florida and Oklahoma, but he truly hit his stride in Week 9 against Mississippi State. He caught four passes, two of which were touchdowns, with one winning the game for the Longhorns in OT.

Mosley turned into one of the most reliable sets of hands for Manning in the backend of the season, and his return to Austin for his junior year immediately sets a strong floor for the pass catchers.

Brad Spence: Hit

We’ve known Spence was a multi-year project since he joined the team, but he still had a strong year for the Longhorns in 2025. He was 17th on the team in snaps, averaging 22 per game, playing mostly off the edge but at times as an off-ball or SAM linebacker.

He dominated off the edge against Oklahoma alongside Colin Simmons, a game in which the Longhorn pass rush took over late. He also registered three pressures against Vanderbilt and 19 overall, third on the team. He’s a key piece to the defensive retool in 2026.

Cole Brevard: Hit

Brevard was nasty in the trenches for Texas in 2025. It’s hard to put his production into stats from the nose tackle position, but he was a reliable run-stuffer who helped push the pile on his pass-rush reps.

Brevard was good for Texas in his final season in college football, one that will likely get him drafted.

Travis Shaw: In the middle

Shaw probably didn’t impact the season enough to be a true hit, but he definitely wasn’t a miss.

He ended up playing just 14 snaps per game as a backup nose tackle behind Brevard. We didn’t quite see the big-man athleticism we’d hoped for from the former Mack Brown–coached five-star, but Shaw still did his job in the trenches throughout the year.

He did have one really fantastic game against Kentucky.

Hero Kanu: Hit

This was the best bit of business Texas did in the portal. Kanu was a bit of a surprise commitment for the Horns, one that went very under the radar. He hadn’t been all that productive at Ohio State in the three years prior, and the Longhorns already had a ton of bodies in the room.

But there’s a reason Texas brought him on. He ended up leading the group in snaps, pressures, and tackles. He was one of the best in the SEC this season and is expected to return for his final year of eligibility in 2026, where he has the chance to be an All-SEC First Team–type of player.

Lavon Johnson: Miss

What a whirlwind of a commitment this was. Johnson was all set to sign with UNC, only to end up committing to the Horns a few hours later.

Johnson was just a victim of a crowded room and limited playing time. He only appeared in seven games this year, averaging under 10 snaps per game. He wasn’t a bad player; we just didn’t see much of him. He’s since re-entered the portal.

Matthew Caldwell: Hit

Caldwell did everything you could’ve hoped for from a true backup.

He appeared in three SEC games, two of which came because of injuries to Arch Manning, and delivered both times.

Caldwell had a great pass to start a potential game-tying drive against Florida, and he also threw the game-winning TD to Mosley against Mississippi State when Manning went down late in that game.

That’s exactly what you wanted from a veteran grad transfer: know your role and excel when it’s needed.

Mason Shipley: Hit

Shipley was solid for the Horns as a kicker. He never missed an extra point and was 20-of-24 on field-goal attempts this season. He only missed one kick within 50 yards, a chip shot against Mississippi State, but otherwise, he was great.

Texas would’ve liked more leg from him against Oklahoma with two 50-yard misses, but you can’t complain about a college kicker who is near automatic from inside 50.

Jack Bouwmeester: Hit

Bouwmeester was awesome early in the year when Texas really needed him to contribute. All four of his punts against Ohio State landed inside the 20. He was arguably the MVP of the game.

He was called on 16 times against Kentucky and Mississippi State, but as the offense found its stride late in the season, he wasn’t as needed. He had a rough game against Texas A&M, but Bouwmeester was the face of consistency for the Horns this year.