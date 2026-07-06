How many players from the preseason All-Big 12 team would you make an offensive starter at Texas?

As announced today, here is the 2026 preseason All-Big 12 team’s offense. How many of these players would you slide into Texas’ starting lineup?

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Quarterback: Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona, RS-Sr.

I’m not taking Fifita over Arch Manning, though Fifita is a good college quarterback.

Running Back: Cam Cook, RB, West Virginia, Sr.

Running Back: LJ Martin, RB, BYU, Sr.

While IT thought highly of Cook when he was portaling out of Jacksonville State, he isn’t a player that would supplant Hollywood Smothers or Raleek Brown in my mind. Similar does not apply for Martin. He was last year’s Big 12 offensive player of the year and one of the primary reasons BYU was even a College Football Playoff contender in the first place considering Bear Bachmeier‘s limitations. I think there’s a good argument that Martin would be RB1 for a supermajority of Power Four teams. I’d pick him to be a Texas offensive starter.

Fullback: Kayden Luke, FB, West Virginia, Jr.

I would trust whatever defensive tackle Steve Sarkisian puts at fullback over Kayden Luke.

Wide Receiver: Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State, Sr.

Wide Receiver: Amare Thomas, WR, Houston, Sr.

Wide Receiver: Wyatt Young, WR, Oklahoma State, Jr.

Miller was a big play waiting to happen last year even with mediocre quarterback play. Sound familiar? Cam Coleman was the same thing and made his hay in the SEC. Not trading Coleman for Miller.

was the same thing and made his hay in the SEC. Not trading Coleman for Miller. Thomas up-transferred from UAB to Houston and was once again extremely productive, with 67 catches for 966 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games. Listed at 6-foot-0, 205 pounds and a threat to score from just about anywhere on the field, Thomas will be one of the best wideouts in the state of Texas this year. Is he getting the nod over Ryan Wingo or Emmett Mosley V ? I’m not providing that nod, but I’m also willing to acknowledge Thomas would not look out of place in Texas’ receiver rotation or even the starting lineup.

or ? I’m not providing that nod, but I’m also willing to acknowledge Thomas would not look out of place in Texas’ receiver rotation or even the starting lineup. Young is part of the crew following Eric Morris to Oklahoma State. He’ll be productive at OSU but I wouldn’t replace any of Texas’ starters with him.

Tight End: Terrance Carter Jr., TE, Texas Tech, Sr.

Carter fits the profile of a strong pass-catching tight end. He would profile to the H position in Sarkisian’s offense and would occupy a role similar to the one Jack Endries took on last year. Carter is passable as a blocker even though he’s undersized. But as TTU’s safety valve last year with 55 catches, there’s reason to give taking Carter over Nick Townsend or Emaree Winston some serious thought.

Offensive Line: Joe Cotton, OL, Cincinnati, RS-Sr.

Offensive Line: Shadre Hurst, OL, Houston, Sr.

Offensive Line: Bruce Mitchell, OL, BYU, RS-Sr.

Offensive Line: John Pastore, OL, Kansas State, Sr.

Offensive Line: Evan Tengesdahl, OL, Cincinnati, RS-Jr.

Cotton was a left tackle last year. I’m not taking him over Trevor Goosby .

. Hurst arrives at Houston after four seasons with Tulane. He was one of the best interior offensive linemen in the transfer portal. But, he’s 6-foot-2, 295 according to UH and the Longhorns already added an experienced, veteran, 6-foot-2 offensive lineman in Laurence Seymore (with more mass). Hurst would not look out of place on a SEC offensive line, but I’m not sure I’m picking him over the interior options available to Texas.

(with more mass). Hurst would not look out of place on a SEC offensive line, but I’m not sure I’m picking him over the interior options available to Texas. Mitchell was one of the best centers in the nation last year, allowing only nine pressures in 923 snaps and notching a run-blocking grade of 77.1. He’d be a smart choice to add to Texas. He was also a member of the high school class of 2019, so he’s got three years of experience on Connor Robertson .

. Pastore was a left tackle. Not taking him over Goosby (or Melvin Siani for that matter).

for that matter). Tengesdahl would be an easy addition to the 2026 Longhorns. One of the best guards in the nation last year, Cincinnati did a quality job to retain him this past offseason.

Kicker: Stone Harrington, PK, Texas Tech, Sr.

Punt/Kick Returner: Mana Carvalho, PR/KR, Utah, So.