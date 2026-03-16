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How should Texas approach the 2027 recruiting class?

Eric Nahlinby: Eric Nahlin22 minutes ago
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Steve Sarkisian (Petre Thomas-Imagn Images)

Gone are the days where the obvious answer was to work to sign the No. 1 class in the country. There's a time and place for that—reference 2025 Texas and USC's massive rebuild effort last cycle—but it shouldn't always be the goal to land the No. 1 class due to the heavy costs. Those costs affect how aggressive you can be in the portal, at least from a real world financial perspective. This last portal window demonstrated a massive swing towards transfers that isn't going away anytime soon, if ever.

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