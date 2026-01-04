How Texas' transfer portal targets are ranked by On3
When it comes to the transfer portal, it’s fairly obvious that Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are all-in on the 2026 season. Just take a look at some of the players with lofty rankings that have become targets in the span of the last few days.
[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal, Citrus Bowl Prep, and Coaching Turnover]
Caden Durham, RB, LSU
On3 Industry Ranking: No. 167 overall prospect, No. 21 running back
On3 ranking: No. 202 overall prospect, No. 26 running back
Cam Coleman, WR, Auburn
On3 Industry Ranking: No. 2 overall prospect, No. 1 wide receiver
On3 ranking: No. 1 overall prospect, No. 1 wide receiver
Kyle Parker, WR, LSU
On3 Industry Ranking: No. 1084 overall prospect, No. 169 wide receiver
On3 ranking: No. 130 wide receiver
Andrew Sprague, OL, Michigan
On3 Industry Ranking: No. 82 overall prospect, No. 3 offensive tackle
On3 ranking: No. 80 overall prospect, No. 3 offensive tackle
Jake Guarnera, OL, Michigan
On3 Industry Ranking: No. 94 overall prospect, No. 5 interior offensive lineman
On3 ranking: No. 132 overall prospect, No. 10 interior offensive lineman
Ian Geffrard, DT, Arkansas
On3 Industry Ranking: No. 56 overall prospect, No. 5 defensive lineman
On3 ranking: No. 97 overall prospect, No. 4 defensive lineman
Kenny Ozowalu, DL, UTSA
On3 Industry Ranking: No. 251 overall prospect, No. 30 EDGE
On3 ranking: No. 270 overall prospect, No. 35 EDGE
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Keon Keeley
Plans to enter Transfer Portal
- 2New
Ty Simpson
Evaluating future plans
- 3Hot
Transfer Targets
Big visits on deck
- 4
Lane Kiffin
Scores transfer wide receiver
- 5Trending
Sorsby, Leavitt hold key
New transfer portal intel
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Jayden Woods, EDGE, Florida
On3 Industry Ranking: No. 11 overall prospect, No. 3 EDGE
On3 ranking: No. 18 overall prospect, No. 4 EDGE
Robert Woodyard, LB, Auburn
On3 Industry Ranking: No. 61 overall prospect, No. 2 linebacker
On3 ranking: No. 33 overall prospect, No. 3 linebacker
Cade Uluave, LB, California
On3 Industry Ranking: No. 345 overall prospect, No. 27 linebacker
On3 ranking: No. 23 linebacker
Edwin Joseph, S, Florida State
On3 Industry Ranking: No. 71 overall prospect, No. 6 safety
On3 ranking: No. 144 overall prospect, No. 10 safety
Bo Mascoe, CB, Rutgers
On3 Industry Ranking: No. 52 overall prospect, No. 6 cornerback
On3 ranking: No. 40 overall prospect, No. 5 cornerback
Gianni Spetic, K, Memphis
On3 Industry Ranking: No. 1909 overall prospect, No. 6 kicker
On3 ranking: No. 5 kicker
Mac Chiumento, P, Florida State
On3 Industry Ranking: N/A
On3 ranking: N/A