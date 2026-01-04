How Texas' transfer portal targets are ranked by On3

When it comes to the transfer portal, it’s fairly obvious that Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are all-in on the 2026 season. Just take a look at some of the players with lofty rankings that have become targets in the span of the last few days.

Caden Durham, RB, LSU

On3 Industry Ranking: No. 167 overall prospect, No. 21 running back

On3 ranking: No. 202 overall prospect, No. 26 running back

Cam Coleman, WR, Auburn

On3 Industry Ranking: No. 2 overall prospect, No. 1 wide receiver

On3 ranking: No. 1 overall prospect, No. 1 wide receiver

Kyle Parker, WR, LSU

On3 Industry Ranking: No. 1084 overall prospect, No. 169 wide receiver

On3 ranking: No. 130 wide receiver

Andrew Sprague, OL, Michigan

On3 Industry Ranking: No. 82 overall prospect, No. 3 offensive tackle

On3 ranking: No. 80 overall prospect, No. 3 offensive tackle

Jake Guarnera, OL, Michigan

On3 Industry Ranking: No. 94 overall prospect, No. 5 interior offensive lineman

On3 ranking: No. 132 overall prospect, No. 10 interior offensive lineman

Ian Geffrard, DT, Arkansas

On3 Industry Ranking: No. 56 overall prospect, No. 5 defensive lineman

On3 ranking: No. 97 overall prospect, No. 4 defensive lineman

Kenny Ozowalu, DL, UTSA

On3 Industry Ranking: No. 251 overall prospect, No. 30 EDGE

On3 ranking: No. 270 overall prospect, No. 35 EDGE

Jayden Woods, EDGE, Florida

On3 Industry Ranking: No. 11 overall prospect, No. 3 EDGE

On3 ranking: No. 18 overall prospect, No. 4 EDGE

Robert Woodyard, LB, Auburn

On3 Industry Ranking: No. 61 overall prospect, No. 2 linebacker

On3 ranking: No. 33 overall prospect, No. 3 linebacker

Cade Uluave, LB, California

On3 Industry Ranking: No. 345 overall prospect, No. 27 linebacker

On3 ranking: No. 23 linebacker

Edwin Joseph, S, Florida State

On3 Industry Ranking: No. 71 overall prospect, No. 6 safety

On3 ranking: No. 144 overall prospect, No. 10 safety

Bo Mascoe, CB, Rutgers

On3 Industry Ranking: No. 52 overall prospect, No. 6 cornerback

On3 ranking: No. 40 overall prospect, No. 5 cornerback

Gianni Spetic, K, Memphis

On3 Industry Ranking: No. 1909 overall prospect, No. 6 kicker

On3 ranking: No. 5 kicker

Mac Chiumento, P, Florida State

On3 Industry Ranking: N/A

On3 ranking: N/A