How the NCAA’s 5-for-5 Rule Could Reinforce Texas’ Athletic Dominance

Yesterday, it was announced that the NCAA was set to implement the 5-for-5 eligibility model, redefining the standards for eligibility across all college sports.

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The new model allows every college athlete to hold a flat five years of eligibility, no exceptions, with a player’s clock beginning either upon initial enrollment or at the beginning of the academic year following their 19th birthday.

We’ve already discussed how that impacts the Texas football team over on Inside Texas, but what about the rest of Texas athletics?

Austin is the site of the best athletic department in the nation, winning five of the last six Director’s Cups and pumping out national title after national title throughout its 16 total programs.

Texas was prepared for the NIL era and has thrived within its boundaries, but how might 5-for-5 affect these other sports?

Baseball and Basketball

Firstly, for baseball and basketball, it replaces the current archaic participation-based redshirt framework, where any appearance in a game would cost a player a potential extra year of eligibility.

For these revenue sports, there are two major factors.

Firstly, the rule compresses the window in which players can be evaluated before roster decisions are made, as there is no redshirt to fall back on.

The advantage for lower-tier freshmen before was that they could earn an extra year of eligibility with patience, but now everyone is on the same footing.

You will probably see development mattering a little less in these bigger branded sports, as players in the transfer portal are inherently more valuable the more eligibility years there are to spare.

For baseball, in particular, it changes very little about the stars. If you were good enough to leave in your first 2–4 years in college, you will do it.

Secondly, for all three of these sports, you are going to begin to see a clear shift in transfer portal usage. Junior and senior transfers’ values jump exponentially, as they add an extra year of eligibility to their pitch of experience and proven ability.

Texas will still recruit high-level baseball classes, but for men’s basketball, you may see Sean Miller taking shallower classes centered around 1–2 studs while finding veterans around them from the lower ranks that can play for multiple years.

This benefits a few players on the team currently: all five transfers are not seen as NBA draft risks for 2027, and all now add an extra year of eligibility. It may not impact Austin Goosby, but now Bo Ogden and Joe Sterling could easily play five full years at Texas without worrying about redshirts or waivers.

It’s even more impactful for women’s basketball. Currently, a player must be 22 or four years out of high school to enter the WNBA. That doesn’t change with this new model, but it may impact how players approach the draft.

Texas is at the top of the list of schools that can pitch to a good senior to come back and play one more year for a good NIL salary, as opposed to going in a later pick in the draft. It may not happen for Madison Booker, but it could extend eligibility for someone like Breya Cunningham or Zya Vann in the future, projected starters in 2026–27.

Volleyball and Softball

Of the top six most viewed programs at Texas, volleyball and softball are easily the two best as it stands.

Head coaches Jerritt Elliott and Mike White are elite at what they do, and each has a pair of national titles in the 2020s.

These sports already operate at an extremely high level and sustain contenders year to year, and this is only amplified by these rules.

Because the professional leagues of these two sports are still on the rise, as opposed to the established MLB and (W)NBA, there is much more incentive for a star player to return to Texas for one more year and earn more in NIL.

The maximum salary in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League is around $80,000, League One Volleyball’s base salary is around $60,000, though players earn into six figures the more valuable and veteran they are.

For players like Teagan Kavan, Katie Stewart, Kayden Henry, Torrey Stafford, Ella Swindle, Cari Spears, and more, true All-American, star-level talents on these two teams, Texas is now able to keep them around for five years on campus, even if they were contributing as true freshmen.

For softball in particular, it streamlines the pitching process in Texas’ favor. A lot of top teams have added veterans clinging to eligibility and haven’t created a pitching development pipeline, while the Longhorns have consistently stacked class after class of arm talent. Those “bridge year” sixth-year waiver, COVID, redshirt extension arms will be a thing of the past, and the teams that can develop with predictable cycles will stand above. Similar arguments can be made for softball and super senior liberos and setters.

Olympic Sports

Not much changes for Texas’ Olympic sports like rowing, tennis and swim and dive under 5-for-5. These programs already win through consistent recruiting and development cycles, which remain largely intact under a fixed eligibility model. Clearer eligibility timelines, particularly for international athletes, only reinforce the advantage of programs that already recruit and develop at an elite level.

Still, there are some ways this could hurt Texas.

The Olympic sports on the 40 Acres are very good at utilizing redshirting, convincing great athletes to sit out one year so they can be absolutely dominant in their third to fifth years on campus.

They can still dominate in years 3–5, but the playing ground is much more even.

And because Texas is so stellar at recruiting internationally, a bit of that infrastructure may be punished, as the eligibility clocks begin at 19 years old now.

Recruiting high school talent at an elite level becomes that much more important for Texas in these sports, and there’s even more reason for them to stay for the full five years, as their pro leagues are far inferior to the ones mentioned above.

Why not stay that extra year if you’re a swimmer or golfer? What is the downside?

The standard will soon become five years of playing time, even for the stars at these programs.

The last major note is that it may also change the academic side of things for student-athletes.

Texas may begin integrating academic acceleration plans, allowing athletes to graduate after three years, enroll in a master’s program, and graduate from the University of Texas with a bachelor’s and a master’s on their resume with the flexibility added from this fixed eligibility model.

The bottom line is that schools that recruit and develop at a high level will always benefit from having an extra year of eligibility built into the system.

Names like Kavan, Stewart, Swindle, Maurer, and many more who have already left their legacy may have just added another year donning the Burnt Orange, and the best recruits of the future have even more opportunities to add to their legacy.