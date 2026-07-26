How the UIL's New Heat Restrictions Could Lead to Sloppy Football This Fall

The University Interscholastic League is the high school version of the NCAA and shares a similar approval rating. Normally, we hear about the UIL because of transfer rulings, with two recent high-profile cases involving five-star 2027 cornerback John Meredith, who is now reclassifying and enrolling at Texas, and 2028 four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier, who is committed to Georgia.

What I’m about to share is much more egregious than any transfer ruling the UIL has ever made. It involves heat protocols but goes well beyond what any rational body would come up with.

Concern over heat makes sense—Texas gets really hot. Let’s take a look, or you can read the guidelines for yourself here.

“In 2023, the UIL approved Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) as the recommended forecast measurement to be used to monitor environmental conditions during outdoor physical activities. WBGT estimates the effect of temperature, relative humidity, wind speed, and solar radiation using a combination of temperatures from three thermometers.”

While we’re clearly headed for some bureaucratic nonsense, I do get a chuckle at the visual of coaches sitting around in full coach gear talking about Wet Bulb Globe Temperature like it’s a normal part of the coaching lexicon.

“We got a northerly wind coming…” (spits dip in cup) “…we might could catch a break today.”

The UIL weather manifesto continues:

“It is recommended that UIL member schools utilize WBGT to monitor practice and workout conditions and alter practices as outlined in the chart below based on recommendations from the American College of Sports Medicine.”

Coaches are getting a dose of their own medicine. These guidelines are every bit as “recommended” as “voluntary workouts” are voluntary. That is to say, not at all.

Here’s a map confirming it’s hot in places like Texas, the South, and the Mojave Desert.

That Class 3 designation is important. Outside of a few hot spots (no pun intended), that’s where much of the best high school football in the country is played.

Here’s the problem

Is 92.1 degrees particularly hot to you?

It’s not particularly hot to me even at my advanced age, and it certainly wasn’t hot when I was in high school.

At 90 degrees, practices are limited to 40 minutes of actual practice time.

These are guidelines I’d expect to see in Europe where owning AC is a luxury.

Comments From High School Coaches

“Adapt and adjust. It’s what we always do.”

“The 5:30 p.m. practice is over.”

“Going to see a lot of 5:00 or 6:00 a.m. practices.”

“CYA. Ninety percent of the rules that are made or decisions that are made aren’t for the betterment of the kids. It’s so they won’t get sued. If it was really about the safety of the kids, then it would be implemented for games and scrimmages as well.”

“My conspiracy theory hat tells me it’s a play by the big companies that build these indoor facilities.”

Big Advantage for Schools With Indoor Facilities

Many high schools in Texas—not just the “rich” ones—have indoor facilities, but many do not, including some affluent schools. These rules give a clear advantage to the schools that do.

I can already see the construction bids rolling in.

One coach IT spoke with is trying to secure access to a professional facility to make sure practices are interrupted as infrequently as possible.

Expect Sloppy Football to Start the Season

As one coach put it:

“The problem is we as coaches are still responsible for getting these kids ready to play on Friday night.”

Regardless of the heat, at least games won’t be canceled. Per the guidelines:

“WBGT practice guidelines and limitations do not apply to UIL competitions, but it is recommended that schools monitor WBGT conditions prior to and during the game and use appropriate emergency action plans for high temperature and humidity.”

The UIL, which is operated by the University of Texas, should walk these guidelines over to Steve Sarkisian’s office and try to get him on board. Or just ask him to re-write them using common sense.