How to watch Michael Taaffe, Malik Muhammad at the Senior Bowl

The 2026 Panini Senior Bowl is set to kick off today at 1:30 p.m. in Mobile, Ala. NFL Network will televise the respected college all-star game and showcase the talents of dozens of NFL Draft hopefuls, including former Longhorns Michael Taaffe and Malik Muhammad.

Taaffe and Muhammad were the only Longhorn representatives in Mobile but each had good moments throughout the week. While at the Senior Bowl, Taaffe sat down with On3’s Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman yesterday in an interview you can find here.

Both Taaffe and Muhammad will be on the American team. Taaffe, who checked in at 5-foot-11 5/8 and 193 pounds, will wear No. 16. Muhammad, who measured 5-foot-11 7/8 and 183 pounds, will wear No. 7.

The National team will have some quality wide receivers for both to go up against for one last time in Mobile, including Jordan Hudson, Caullin Lacy, and Harrison Wallace III plus tight end Tanner Koziol. Luckily for the national team, some of the best DBs in college football in 2026 are on their side like Daylen Everette, Davison Igbinosun, Kamari Ramsey, Taaffe, and Muhammad.

Here are a few clips of Taaffe and Muhammad from throughout the week.

Great pass rushing rep from UCF’s Nyjalik Kelly, even better hit from Texas SAF Michael Taaffe. Love the speed and reaction from him there. pic.twitter.com/FLgX5X9WGe — Brandyn Pokrass (@BPok24) January 30, 2026

Your 2026 @alabamapower Community Service Award Nominees 🤝



This award recognizes a Senior Bowl player who has demonstrated a strong commitment to community service throughout their collegiate career.



• Michael Taaffe — Texas

• LT Overton — Alabama

• Cameron Ball — Arkansas… pic.twitter.com/ma1FvJKExU — Panini Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) January 29, 2026

At the Senior Bowl, Michael Taaffe Steps Into His Next Role for Texas



MORE from @Skoal_Brotha (FREE): https://t.co/msO1d0Pf7q pic.twitter.com/RrlktDcJYn — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) January 29, 2026

I asked Texas S Michael Taaffe about his versatility, and whether he’s most comfortable at one spot or just wants to make an impact.



Taaffe went from walk-on to 1st Team All-American for the Longhorns.#SeniorBowl #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE #TheBestOfTheBest #WherePlayersPlay pic.twitter.com/Q2NnOnwy04 — Levi Dombro (@leviidombroo) January 27, 2026

Malik Muhammad continues to stack good rep after good rep pic.twitter.com/AQNk9J2Poz — TJ Wengert (@TJWengert) January 28, 2026

Texas CB Malik Muhammad continues to have a solid week in Mobile at the Senior Bowl.



Reads the route and attacks the ball. The Texas CB goes around Ja'Kobi Lane and gets a clean PBU. Another solid CB option for the Rams in the 2nd/3rd round. pic.twitter.com/IKt7mV4Vwk — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@bgrisakTST) January 29, 2026

One player I’ve been consistently impressed with would be @TexasFootball CB Malik Muhammad. A physical, playmaking prototype. Here’s a rep from 1on1’s yesterday from the @seniorbowl #TheDraftStartsInMobile #Packers pic.twitter.com/RRcGN8jZPv — Alec (@Alec_332) January 28, 2026

