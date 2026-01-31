How to watch Michael Taaffe, Malik Muhammad at the Senior Bowl
The 2026 Panini Senior Bowl is set to kick off today at 1:30 p.m. in Mobile, Ala. NFL Network will televise the respected college all-star game and showcase the talents of dozens of NFL Draft hopefuls, including former Longhorns Michael Taaffe and Malik Muhammad.
Taaffe and Muhammad were the only Longhorn representatives in Mobile but each had good moments throughout the week. While at the Senior Bowl, Taaffe sat down with On3’s Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman yesterday in an interview you can find here.
Both Taaffe and Muhammad will be on the American team. Taaffe, who checked in at 5-foot-11 5/8 and 193 pounds, will wear No. 16. Muhammad, who measured 5-foot-11 7/8 and 183 pounds, will wear No. 7.
The National team will have some quality wide receivers for both to go up against for one last time in Mobile, including Jordan Hudson, Caullin Lacy, and Harrison Wallace III plus tight end Tanner Koziol. Luckily for the national team, some of the best DBs in college football in 2026 are on their side like Daylen Everette, Davison Igbinosun, Kamari Ramsey, Taaffe, and Muhammad.
Here are a few clips of Taaffe and Muhammad from throughout the week.
