How to watch Texas in the SEC Baseball Tournament

The Texas Longhorns begin their postseason journey in the SEC Tournament today against Arkansas. Here’s how to watch, storylines, and much more.

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How to watch

TV: SEC Network

First pitch: 3:00 p.m.

Location: Hoover, Ala. – Hoover Metropolitan Stadium

Betting the game

Over/Under via BetMGM: 12.5 runs

Over: -120

Under: -110

Pitching probables

PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

Arkansas LHP Hunter Dietz (7-3, 3.32 ERA) vs. Texas RHP Cody Howard (0-0, 7.45 ERA)

The SEC Tournament bracket

Baseball storylines

What to expect from Texas versus Arkansas in the SEC Tournament

Assessing Texas Baseball’s pitching depth ahead of the SEC Tournament

Carson Tinney has ‘free rein’ for robot ump challenges, Texas pitchers banned from using ABS

Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle details pitching plans for SEC Baseball Tournament

The most recent NCAA Tournament projections from national media has Texas in the top five

Column: There is no SEC Tournament conundrum. Jim Schlossnagle and Texas should try to win it.

Anthony Pack Jr., Aiden Robbins take home SEC year-end awards

Five Longhorns earn all-conference honors from the SEC

Carson Tinney and Dylan Volantis earn SEC weekly honors

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