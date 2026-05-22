How to watch Texas in the SEC Baseball Tournament
The Texas Longhorns begin their postseason journey in the SEC Tournament today against Arkansas. Here’s how to watch, storylines, and much more.
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How to watch
TV: SEC Network
First pitch: 3:00 p.m.
Location: Hoover, Ala. – Hoover Metropolitan Stadium
Betting the game
Over/Under via BetMGM: 12.5 runs
Over: -120
Under: -110
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Ed Orgeron reveals take on Brian Kelly's fake accent at LSU
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South Carolina parts ways with Monte Lee, other coaches
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Steve Sarkisian takes brutal shot at Texas school
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Pitching probables
PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS
Arkansas LHP Hunter Dietz (7-3, 3.32 ERA) vs. Texas RHP Cody Howard (0-0, 7.45 ERA)
The SEC Tournament bracket
Baseball storylines
What to expect from Texas versus Arkansas in the SEC Tournament
Assessing Texas Baseball’s pitching depth ahead of the SEC Tournament
Carson Tinney has ‘free rein’ for robot ump challenges, Texas pitchers banned from using ABS
Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle details pitching plans for SEC Baseball Tournament
The most recent NCAA Tournament projections from national media has Texas in the top five
Column: There is no SEC Tournament conundrum. Jim Schlossnagle and Texas should try to win it.
Anthony Pack Jr., Aiden Robbins take home SEC year-end awards
Five Longhorns earn all-conference honors from the SEC
Carson Tinney and Dylan Volantis earn SEC weekly honors
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