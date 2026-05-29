How to watch Texas vs. Holy Cross in the NCAA Tournament

The Texas Longhorns begin their postseason journey today as they look to bring home the program’s seventh national championship. Here’s how to watch, betting lines, storylines, and more.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1 and get 50% off Premium Access!]

Time/TV: 12 p.m., SEC Network

Betting line: Texas -7.5

Over/under: 10.5

Moneyline: Texas -3000, Holy Cross +1000

Pitching probables:

Texas – LHP Luke Harrison – 6-3 4.63 ERA

Holy Cross – RHP Jaden Wywoda – 6-4 3.76 ERA

Storylines:

Five Reasons Texas Baseball Will Win the Austin Regional

Everything we saw and heard from Texas Baseball ahead of the Austin Regional

How Anthony Pack’s upbringing helped him earn SEC freshman of the year honors

Reading the Regional: How does Texas deal with an elite mid-major pitching staff from Santa Barbara?

Reading the Regional: Can Texas redeem itself against WAC Champions Tarleton St.?

‘I want them to feel it. We have a lot to play for,’ Texas Baseball hits the ground running after early SEC tournament defeat

Reading the Regional: What kind of a fight can you expect from the Holy Cross Crusaders?

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.