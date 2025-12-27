How to watch Texas vs. Michigan: Storylines, betting odds, and more for the 2025 Citrus Bowl
No. 13 Texas (9-3) takes on No. 18 Michigan (9-3) in the 2025 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Wednesday, December 31st from Orlando (Fla.). Here’s how to watch and more.
How to watch
Time: 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 31, 2025
Location: Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Fla.
TV Network: ABC
All-time series: Texas leads 2-0
Last meeting: Texas 31, Michigan 12 (2024)
Betting the game
Odds via BetMGM
Point spread: Texas -7.5
Over/under: 48.5
Moneyline: Michigan +260, Texas -325
Weekly storylines
Inside Texas Intel: What We’re Hearing as Texas Prepares for Michigan – On3 (+)
Quick notes from the first Texas practice in Orlando – On3 (+)
Replacing Tre Wisner in the Texas RB Room – On3
Texas vs. Michigan Stats Breakdown: What the numbers say about the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl – On3
Citrus Bowl: How Arch Manning and Bryce Underwood compare in advanced statistics – On3 (+)
Tre Wisner & The New Roster Realities – On3 (+)
Texas’ safety Jelani McDonald to return to Austin for his senior season – On3
Inside the Program: Tre Wisner to leave, portal info, Citrus Bowl notes – On3
Who’s next at running back for the Texas Longhorns – On3
Tre Wisner to Enter Transfer Portal: What It Means for Texas Football in 2026 – On3 (+)
Will Muschamp’s Christmas list in the transfer portal – On3 (+)
Texas Football’s rough relationship with drops and what to do going forward – On3 (+)
What the Texas Longhorns’ Cheez-It Citrus Bowl schedule looks like – On3
What Will Muschamp will be observing closest in the Citrus Bowl – On3 (+)
Three Wolverines set to opt out of the Citrus Bowl against Texas – On3
