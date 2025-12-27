Skip to main content
Texas
How to watch Texas vs. Michigan: Storylines, betting odds, and more for the 2025 Citrus Bowl

by: Justin Wells18 hours ago

No. 13 Texas (9-3) takes on No. 18 Michigan (9-3) in the 2025 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Wednesday, December 31st from Orlando (Fla.). Here’s how to watch and more.

How to watch

Time: 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Location: Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Fla.

TV Network: ABC

All-time series: Texas leads 2-0

Last meeting: Texas 31, Michigan 12 (2024)

Betting the game
Odds via BetMGM

Point spread: Texas -7.5

Over/under: 48.5

Moneyline: Michigan +260, Texas -325

Weekly storylines

Inside Texas Intel: What We’re Hearing as Texas Prepares for Michigan – On3 (+)

Quick notes from the first Texas practice in Orlando – On3 (+)

Replacing Tre Wisner in the Texas RB Room – On3

Texas vs. Michigan Stats Breakdown: What the numbers say about the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl – On3

Citrus Bowl: How Arch Manning and Bryce Underwood compare in advanced statistics – On3 (+)

Tre Wisner & The New Roster Realities – On3 (+)

Texas’ safety Jelani McDonald to return to Austin for his senior season – On3

Inside the Program: Tre Wisner to leave, portal info, Citrus Bowl notes – On3

Who’s next at running back for the Texas Longhorns – On3

Tre Wisner to Enter Transfer Portal: What It Means for Texas Football in 2026 – On3 (+)

Will Muschamp’s Christmas list in the transfer portal – On3 (+)

Texas Football’s rough relationship with drops and what to do going forward – On3 (+)

What the Texas Longhorns’ Cheez-It Citrus Bowl schedule looks like – On3

What Will Muschamp will be observing closest in the Citrus Bowl – On3 (+)

Three Wolverines set to opt out of the Citrus Bowl against Texas – On3

