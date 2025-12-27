How to watch Texas vs. Michigan: Storylines, betting odds, and more for the 2025 Citrus Bowl

No. 13 Texas (9-3) takes on No. 18 Michigan (9-3) in the 2025 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Wednesday, December 31st from Orlando (Fla.). Here’s how to watch and more.

How to watch

Time: 2 p.m., Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Location: Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Fla.

TV Network: ABC

All-time series: Texas leads 2-0

Last meeting: Texas 31, Michigan 12 (2024)

Betting the game

Odds via BetMGM

Point spread: Texas -7.5

Over/under: 48.5

Moneyline: Michigan +260, Texas -325

Weekly storylines

