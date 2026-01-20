Indiana's Improbable National Title Run

Indiana's Improbable National Title Runby: Paul Wadlington45 minutes agoRead In AppJan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) dives for a touchdown against Miami Hurricanes linebacker Mohamed Toure (1) in the second half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesA hard fought game resulted in an Indiana national title and one of the greatest achievements in sports history.