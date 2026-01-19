Inside Scoop: Junior Day guests trending for Texas' 2027 class

Following Texas’ Junior Day on Saturday, we take a closer look at the realistic prospects that could factor into Steve Sarkisian‘s Class of 2027 in Monday’s Inside Scoop.

Ty Knutson, QB, Spring Branch (Texas) Smithson Valley

Part of the back-to-back Class 5A DI state champion teams, he’s got some Cade Klubnik to his game. Great athlete, strong passer, and big-time leader for the Rangers program.

I believe we found Steve Sarkisian’s quarterback take for the Class of 2027, knocking off Texas A&M and Texas Tech.

Could both of these pass-catchers be in the same class? Maybe. But for this exercise, we’re going with the one that we feel Texas has the best chance with; Moore.

Caldwell loved his Junior Day trip and has the Horns near the front of the line. But Moore adds a size and physicality that Chris Jackson covets. Throw in the local flair and we could see Moore catching passes on the Forty Acres in a year.

Brian Swanson, OT, Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff

On Saturday, we were on commit watch for the versatile metroplex offensive lineman. No team has a better relationship. No team has recruited him the most. No team has hosted Swanson more. And no team has Chris Gilbert and Kyle Flood leading the recruitment like UT.

All those data points add up to the Horns trending well for the four-star.

Peyton Miller, OL, Anna (Texas)

We’ve mentioned numerous times we could see Miller being the center take for Texas’ 2027 cycle. Funny enough, he sees the same thing.

Coming off his Junior Day trip, Miller and Texas make so much sense. Flood and the staff even informed Miller he’d likely get a chance to play early because of depth. Just what he wanted to hear.

Montre Jackson , CB, Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial

Every cycle has a handful of Montre Jackson’s. Not his blinding 10.2 speed, of course, but his love for the in-state Longhorns.

We’ve known Jackson for well over a year and each time we’d reach out, he was patiently waiting for his Texas verbal invitation. Then it happened.

Texas CB Mark Orphey has been tremendous in building the relationship after months of no communication. Jackson’s Junior Day trip only punctuated his love for Texas.

He’ll take his official visits and then we could see a decision by mid-summer. Oklahoma and Tennessee are the Longhorns top competition.