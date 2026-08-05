Inside Texas 75% Off Fall Camp Promotion!

Texas football is back in action with the Longhorns returning for fall camp in preparation of the 2026 college football season. The Longhorns enter the 2026 season with hype at all-time high in Steve Sarkisian’s sixth year leading Texas football. With so much taking place on the 40 Acres, Inside Texas is ensuring Longhorn fans keep up on all of the latest scoop by offering 75% OFF annual memberships!!

For a limited time, new members who join Inside Texas will get their first 12 months of premium Longhorns coverage for a quarter of the price — ONLY $2.49/month!

From what the Texas defense will look like under new DC Will Muschamp, to areas of improvement for the Texas offense with Arch Manning entering his third season as starting quarterback or what the powers that be expect to see from the Longhorns and Sarkisian entering his sixth season as head coach — there’s no shortage of Longhorn news going down at Inside Texas!

So don’t miss a minute of the action and join Inside Texas today to get 75% OFF your first year of premium Longhorns coverage — that’s 12 months for ONLY $30!!

DON’T MISS OUT: 75% OFF annual offer ends Aug. 12 at 11:59 pm CT!!

With an Inside Texas annual membership, you’ll receive unlimited access to:

— The best staff and the best content. These trusted and proven Inside Texas reporters have set the industry standard for insider scoop and premium analysis!

— Elite recruiting coverage from our IT recruiting analysts and On3 national recruiting team, delivering round the clock updates on where the Longhorns stand with key prospects from high school and the transfer portal.

— Access to the industry-leading On3 | Rivals team of national reporters and recruiting analysts, including Steve Wiltfong, Sam Spiegelman, Chad Simmons, Brandon Huffman, Greg Biggins, Allen Trieu, Pete Nakos, Brett McMurphy and a growing team of influential national recruiting analysts and college insiders.

— The best and most informative Texas message board community around! The one-of-a-kind Inside Texas community is the place for Longhorn fans to get access to the Inside Texas staff, read premium scoop on all things Texas and talk about it with other UT fans!

— The most comprehensive player database in the industry.

— An exclusive app featuring all of Inside Texas’ resources, articles, message boards, alerts and more!

— In addition to exclusive access to all Inside Texas premium content and community, members can also read all premium articles across the On3 | Rivals network!

Get 75% OFF Inside Texas annual memberships now!

Meet our team!

Justin Wells has unrivaled sourcing, whether the coverage is for the team or recruiting.

Paul Wadlington has written the most humorous, insightful, and articulate articles in the market for over two decades.

Ian Boyd explains what the Horns are doing schematically and why it is or isn’t working. Together with Wadlington, there’s no better pair in any market breaking down scheme and personnel strengths and weaknesses.

Charlie Williams is a former high school coach and college support staffer who uses those connections to cover recruiting and team at a high level.

Evan Vieth and Tyler Horka cover the football beat with well-rounded knowledge and tremendous work ethic. They are two of the most productive writers in the entire network.

Eric Nahlin emphasizes inside information, whether it’s covering the team year-round, the college portal window, or elite recruits.

With this team in place, including more contributors, UT fans will stay in the know on all the latest Texas scoop, complete with unparalleled access to breaking news, insider intel, premium analysis and the best Texas message board community around — all at a can’t-miss special offer: 75% off your first year!!

So don’t miss out on our sale of the season and become an Inside Texas annual member today to get your first year of exclusive Longhorn coverage for ONLY $30!!

Terms: This deal ends at 11:59 p.m. CT on August 12, 2026. This promotion is for new members only. On3 | Rivals reserve the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please email [email protected] with any questions you may have.