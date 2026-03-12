Inside Texas Community Q&A: Shiny New Toys on Display

I’m not sure what changed more quickly, the weather or Texas basketball’s March fortunes. I think Sean Miller will be fine but he didn’t put together a very good team in the absolute “team” sense. Hopefully the basketball portal will be as fruitful as football.

Speaking of, it’s still surreal to see Cam Coleman clips in burnt orange. He might not even be the receiver with the most buzz right now—it’s a tossup between him and true freshman Jermaine Bishop, ye olde 6-star. I think Arch is going to have a lot more than 26 touchdown passes next year. On defense, the upgrades might not be as flashy, outside of Rasheem Biles, but Ian Geffrard and Bo Mascoe certainly look the part.

On to a sampling of the Q&A. You can find the whole thread HERE.

It really is wild seeing Cam Coleman in burnt orange after what he did at Auburn. If Bishop is already generating that kind of buzz as a true freshman, Arch might have an even deeper WR group than last year. Feels like 26 TDs could end up being the floor if those guys hit early. – LightTheTower

If Arch stays healthy he’s going well North of 30, imo. There’s a lot of big play, “short drive” ability in the room. I don’t think Coleman has scratched the surface due to shoddy QB play.

Knowing how high y’all have been on been on Bishop since the very beginning even before the services caught up, did you at least feel a little bit of vindication seeing how much the great Dez Bryant fawned over him on Twitter yesterday? I know it doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things, but it was still pretty damn cool to see. – Campbell95

Not vindication, I was just happy to see Dez’s thoughts on it. It was very cool. Bishop just moves so effortlessly out there but he’s also hard-wired to be great. That’s when you’re in “can’t miss” territory, provided he stays healthy.

Bishop — seems like he’s a move piece Z like Worthy rather than a pure slot in Sark’s offense. Any thoughts from you or @IanBoyd on how he gets used this year behind Wingo in that Z role? – texasjustin

We’ve heard they also like him as a gadget guy, so, any way they can get him involved, whether jet sweeps, screens, and vertical routes. Wingo has done some of that, too.

Bishop’s ball tracking looks really natural but I doubt he’s a better option than Wingo in the perimeter quick game. Ryan was special in that regard last year.

If I’m Sark, I’d be looking at ways to get Coleman, Wingo, and Bishop on the field together.

Recruiting related, do you think the staff have their not fungible prospects for 2027? Who do you think those are other than Camara and Meredith – rmanucci

WR Easton Royal (Texas commit), DL Marcus Fakatou, S Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, TE Brock Williams, LB Jhadyn Nelson.

They’ll have to hold on for dear life on Royal, who is visiting Florida today. Georgia is making it tough with Fakatou. Fa’alave Johnson will probably pick USC this Saturday. Texas is in the Top 3 for Williams and is already being very aggressive. Nelson reminds me of Riley Pettijohn—hopefully there’s a better outcome for Texas.