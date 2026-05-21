Inside Texas Football Recruiting: Defensive Big Board Analysis for the 2026 Cycle

Yesterday, we discussed numbers and approach on the offensive side. That picture looks much clearer than the current mosaic on the defensive side of the ball. That’s not to praise the offense or knock the defense; it’s just the way it is right now. To the defensive coaches’ credit, their big boards by position are good to very good, other than perhaps safety. Even there, it’s more likely that I’m missing a key detail or two rather than Blake Gideon is struggling.