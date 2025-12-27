Inside Texas Intel: The Latest Macro and Micro Portal Rumors

Inside Texas Intel: The Latest Macro and Micro Portal Rumorsby: Eric Nahlin19 hours agoRead In AppOklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables, at right, and Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talk before the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.Inside Texas offers the latest after making a couple of calls to check in on Jadan Baugh and a few other storylines tangential to Texas—though those are more macro-related.