Inside the Program: Buzz Around Justus Terry, Jermaine Bishop, Kohen Brown

Texas has a lot of first- and second-year players who have drawn positive reviews during summer workouts. Inside Texas’ Joe Cook and Eric Nahlin explain the buzz around a number of future Longhorn stars.

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Eric and Joe discuss Jermaine Bishop Jr.’s ability to lead very early in his career. A special football player, Bishop Jr. will factor on offense, defense, and special teams this season. He may not be the largest player, but he’s improved and physically grown during workouts.

Among the young players mentioned, Justus Terry has the highest ceiling for this season. Coaches believe his year in the program gives him a significant head start, and one source compared his mentality to Byron Murphy’s, calling him a “dog” with outstanding power.

The two go over Derrek Cooper and Jonah Williams. Both are adjusting to the speed of college football in their own ways, with Cooper learning on the fly as a true freshman and Williams working to apply what he has down in the meeting room onto the field.

The conversation concludes with superlatives, including Kohen Brown’s speed, athleticism showcased by Trevor Goosby and Andre Cojoe, and others who are doing well with Torre Becton.

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