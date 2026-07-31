Inside the Program: Final Texas Insider Notes Before Fall Camp (Goodbye Joe)

Inside Texas closed an era as Joe Cook hosted his final Inside the Program before departing after 13 years covering Texas athletics. Eric Nahlin reflected on Cook’s impact while encouraging fans to follow Inside Texas throughout preseason camp and the upcoming season.

This Video Brought to You By Our Wonderful Sponsors: Injured? Call Andre The lawyer at 214-444-8808. Located in Dallas, TX, Andre helps injured Longhorns in car wrecks, slip and falls, 18 wheeler accidents, on the job injuries, and wrongful deaths.

The discussion centered on preseason camp, or fall camp depending on what you call it, beginning next Wednesday, with players spending the first week in dorms as part of Steve Sarkisian’s renewed emphasis on team chemistry. Offensive and defensive players have been paired as roommates—including Arch Manning with Bo Mascoe and Cam Coleman with Kade Phillips—to strengthen relationships across the roster.

LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE! to Inside Texas Football!

Nahlin shared fresh defensive intel, explaining that Will Muschamp‘s scheme emphasizes attacking gaps to create favorable numbers for blitzing linebackers rather than individual defensive line production. Texas’ deep defensive tackle rotation should allow the front to play aggressively while keeping players fresh. That approach is expected to maximize Rasheem Biles, with Juice Cryer also benefiting. The safeties, particularly Jelani McDonald and Derek Williams, are expected to play a larger role in run support, similar to recent Georgia defenses where safeties finished among the team leaders in tackles.

On offense, the quarterback room continues to develop behind Arch Manning. KJ Lacey remains the clear backup, but true freshman Dia Bell is reportedly ahead of Lacey’s developmental pace at the same stage. Sources praised Bell’s maturity and rare arm talent, while Lacey was lauded for his ability to attack tight windows over the middle. Freshman receiver Chris Stewart also drew rave reviews after one of the strongest summer performances by a freshman wideout in recent memory.

At tight end, Nick Townsend remains the most talented player in the room but continues refining his blocking technique. Spencer Shannon will also play extensively, particularly in certain 11-personnel packages, while Emaree Winston is expected to carve out a larger role thanks to his route-running, reliable hands, and chemistry with Manning. Up front, Trevor Goosby and Devin Coleman were highlighted for standout summers, with Coleman emerging as a promising future contributor at left guard.

The show concluded with recruiting discussion surrounding elite running back Landen Williams-Callis, with Texas viewed as being in a strong position entering his decision, before Cook said his final goodbye.

Thank you to everyone who made working for @InsideTexas a dream come true🤘 pic.twitter.com/03WS94KUcl — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) July 31, 2026

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.