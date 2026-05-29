Inside the Program: How the 2026 Longhorns are different than last year's team

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The 2026 Longhorns are undergoing rigorous summer workouts, with a focus on physical conditioning and position-specific drills. Key changes include tight ends training with the offensive and defensive lines for a more physical mindset. The team’s depth and talent have improved, with notable players like running backs, quarterbacks, and wide receivers.

Defensive coordinator Will Muschamp’s influence is significant, bringing a more intense and energetic approach. The team’s chemistry is strong, with new transfers like Michael Masunas and Bo Mascoe integrating well. The strength and conditioning program has been adapted to enhance physicality and speed, aiming for a more formidable defense.

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