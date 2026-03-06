Inside the Program: Intel from Texas' pre-spring on-field workouts

Texas was able to do some work with coaches and footballs present before the official start of spring drills on Monday.

Eric and Joe go position by position and offer the very latest team notes on the Longhorns, who participated in some pre-spring drills in front of coaches as they gear up for the beginning of spring practices on March 9.

Arch Manning has been limited following his foot surgery, so KJ Lacey, Dia Bell, and MJ Morris have been taking the bulk of the reps. There’s optimism around the future of the position with Lacey and Bell, and Morris has been described as a veteran presence.

The conversation continues with running back, where the running styles of Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers are analyzed. Texas has reshaped the room with Brown, Smothers, Derrek Cooper, Jett Walker, and James Simon, but newcomers to the position like Michael Terry III and Ryan Niblett have turned heads.

The pass-catching corps is described as having a lot of speed, including Cam Coleman. Known for his leaping ability, Coleman leads a group that is fast, fast, fast. Tight end development has been notable over the course of offseason workouts for players like Nick Townsend, Emaree Winston, and Spencer Shannon plus newcomer Michael Masunas.

The offensive line is without Trevor Goosby, Andre Cojoe, and Laurence Seymore this spring, but the rep allocation will be critical toward building a quality starting group come the fall. A current first five is mentioned and it has a number of seasoned veterans on the frontline.

On defense, depth at defensive tackle is lauded especially with the development of Josiah Sharma. Linebacker is also working through the limited availability of Ty’Anthony Smith, and Eric and Joe explain where Justin Cryer, Rasheem Biles, Brad Spence, and others fit on the field.

With a number of returners in the secondary, the progress made by veterans like Jelani McDonald and Derek Williams is explained. They’ve been leading a strong batch of newer faces like Bo Mascoe, Graceson Littleton, Kade Phillips, and Jonathan Cunningham as the program prepares for spring.

