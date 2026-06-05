Inside the Program: Intel from the start of Texas summer workouts

The team is back on the 40 Acres working out and preparing for the Longhorns’ 2026 season.

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The discussion on Inside the Program covered the arrival of new recruits and transfers to the Texas football team. Key points included the integration of freshmen like Nicolas Robinson, who impressed with his movement skills, and transfer Laurence Seymore, expected to compete for the starting left guard spot.

Darius Snow, a seventh-year senior, was highlighted for his leadership and experience. The team is also exploring the 13 personnel formation, which could enhance their goal-line and red-zone strategies.

Hollywood Smothers was praised for his leadership, and the overall team cohesion and player-led practices were noted as strengths.

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