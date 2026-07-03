Inside the Program: Jonah Williams update + ranking each Texas Longhorns position

Which positions are the strongest on the Texas Longhorns? Plus, an update on Jonah Williams.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1 then get 50% off your first year!]

Injured? Call Andre The lawyer at 214-444-8808. Located in Dallas, TX, Andre helps injured Longhorns in car wrecks, slip and falls, 18 wheeler accidents, on the job injuries, and wrongful deaths. https://andrethelawyer.com/

The conversation with Joe Cook and Eric Nahlin discusses Texas’ positional power rankings and roster outlook. They open with an update on Jonah Williams, noting his return to more intense offseason action after shoulder surgery and stressing that real evaluations will come once he’s in pads. They highlight safety depth behind Derek Williams and Jelani McDonald, including Williams, Kobe Black and Jordon Johnson-Rubell.

Looking at the team, the conversation focuses on EDGE as the roster’s clear No. 1 position group, headlined by Colin Simmons, considered the best player in college football, with strong depth from Lance Jackson, Zina Umeozulu, and others.

Wide receiver is next, led by Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo, praised for versatility and blocking. Quarterback is “small but set” with Arch Manning and KJ Lacey. They like the revamped running back room’s explosiveness, the depth at corner/nickel, and a deep defensive tackle group. Linebacker, offensive line, and tight end trail but are viewed as improving within a national-title caliber roster.

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.