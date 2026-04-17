Inside the Program: Lead RB Emerging, Cam Coleman’s Skill Set, Most Physical Players

Here’s the latest team intel before the Spring Game.

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The latest episode of Inside the Program, presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors, offers an in-depth update on the Texas Longhorns football team following 14 practices. Hosts Joe Cook and Eric Nahlin discuss emerging trends, key players, and expectations for Fan Day and the upcoming season.

A significant focus is on the offensive and defensive developments, including the standout performance of running back Raleek Brown who is solidifying his role as the lead back. The episode highlights the strategic emphasis on tempo, two-minute and four-minute drills, and red zone efficiency, all designed to prepare the team for game situations.

Several younger and less heralded players, such as Jett Walker, Spencer Shannon, and Bo Mascoe, are expected to make an impression during Fan Day. The conversation also touches on linebacker roles, underlining the physicality demanded by Coach Will Muschamp’s defense, with players like Brad Spence, Lance Jackson, and Ty’Anthony Smith being noted for their toughness. The importance of physicality extends to wide receivers, with Cam Coleman and Kohen Brown exemplifying the kind of aggressive blocking and athleticism required in this offense.

Athleticism is a major theme, with mentions of players like Ryan Niblett, Colin Simmons, and Warren Roberson, who combine speed and power, crucial for Texas’ style of play. The hosts express anticipation for seeing how the defense under Muschamp will look and how young talents such as Derrek Cooper and Jermaine Bishop will translate their high school dominance to the collegiate level.

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