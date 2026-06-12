Inside the Program: Position Battles, Jermaine Bishop, Recruiting Buzz

Texas Summer Workouts are leading to some interesting developments…

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In this episode of Inside the Program, Joe Cook and Eric Nahlin break down Texas’ rising momentum in recruiting and early summer depth-chart battles. They highlight recent commitments like Kasi Curry and Briceson Thrower, plus imminent decisions from blue-chip edge Jabarrius Garror and several priority offensive line targets, including Brian Swanson and Caleb Siler, amid aggressive pushes from SMU and Oklahoma. They also touch on under-discussed skill prospects such as Kyron Brown and elite running back Landen Williams-Callis, emphasizing relationships over NIL in that recruitment.

On the team side, they relay intel from summer workouts under Torre Becton, focusing on key position competitions. Defensively, the Mike battle between Ty’Anthony Smith and Juice Cryer, the importance of Brad Spence in base packages, the emergence of Graceson Littleton, and the upside of Lance Jackson and freshman Rocky Cummings all stand out. Offensively, they spotlight the tight end rotation led by Spencer Shannon, the left guard competition between Laurence Seymore and Jaydon Chatman, the renewed health and impact potential of Emmett Mosley, and Jermaine Bishop’s intriguing full-time move to cornerback.

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