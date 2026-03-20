Inside the Program: Scheme Tweaks & Standout Freshmen

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Joe Cook and Eric Nahlin discuss the Texas Longhorns’ football offseason, focusing on the coaching staff’s tweaks and personnel packages. They highlight the importance of 12 personnel, emphasizing the improved tight end room and the potential of players like Spencer Shannon and Michael Masunas. They also delve into the defensive strategies, particularly the three-man front and the depth chart, noting the development of players like Hero Kanu and Josiah Sharma. The conversation touches on the versatility of the nickel position and the potential impact of players like Jermaine Bishop and Emaree Winston. They conclude with updates on Laurence Seymore’s status.

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