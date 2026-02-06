Inside The Program: Steve Sarkisian Reinforces the Culture, Leaders Take Control

Texas is going back to its successful roots after a tough season.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for just $1! Get the latest on Texas recruiting and all things Longhorns HERE]

Shop Academy Sports + Outdoors for top brands and low prices, with FREE in-store pickup and same-day delivery! Visit https://www.academy.com/

Inside the Program presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors features hosts Joe Cook and Eric Nahlin discussing the Texas Longhorns football program’s offseason progress, focusing primarily on culture, leadership, and player development as the team prepares for the 2024 season. The conversation highlights how head coach Steve Sarkisian is reemphasizing culture and accountability following a perceived slip in these areas during the previous year. This renewed focus includes a structured leadership system involving team groups, accountability measures, and a unique colored shirt system that denotes player standing based on punctuality, effort, and adherence to team standards.

The discussion emphasizes that this cultural reinforcement is critical given the large influx of new players, including transfers and a full freshman class already on campus. Sarkisian’s approach is described as firm but balanced, tightening discipline without overburdening the players early in the offseason. Leadership has become a focal point, with several players—such as Arch Manning, Colin Simmons, Hero Kanu, and Connor Robertson—emerging as key voices within the team. These leaders are not just selected by coaches but have earned respect through their work ethic, vocal presence, and example-setting on and off the field.

Additionally, the hosts touch on specific player roles and positional development, notably Brad Spence, a versatile linebacker/edge rusher whose role is evolving to provide depth and competition at the linebacker position. The analysis of positional needs, player growth trajectories, and the emphasis on competition and versatility reveals a program intent on building a strong foundation for sustained success.

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.