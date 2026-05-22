Inside the Program: Steve Sarkisian talks Texas, CFB, and takes a shot at the Red Raiders
Steve Sarkisian isn’t afraid to make his thoughts known.
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Steve Sarkisian criticized the lack of uniformity in NCAA rules during a talk at the Touchdown Club of Houston, citing examples like Texas Tech’s scheduling and a local judge’s potential for a favorable ruling in the Brendan Sorsby case. He emphasized the need for consistent rule enforcement. Sarkisian also discussed Arch Manning’s improved fundamentals, which could boost his completion percentage and efficiency.
Despite some players missing off-season reps due to surgeries, the team is expected to be healthy by August.
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Jermaine Bishop’s potential as a two-way player was mentioned, though his primary focus remains as a wide receiver.
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