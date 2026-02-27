Inside the Program: Steve Sarkisian's close look at Texas Football

What did Sark’s offseason audit reveal about the Longhorns?

Eric and Joe discuss how the Texas football program’s offseason strength and conditioning program has progressed. The two note that the team has made notable and tangible gains in the weight room but there remains progress to be made for players at multiple positions. This is important considering some games in the past few years where Texas was obviously lacking in the trenches against like opponents. Eric and Joe note that explosiveness and speed has never been an issue for Steve Sarkisian’s Texas, and point to NFL Combine numbers as evidence, but they are in support of the program doing more in the strength department.

The discussion then touches on how offseason drills have emphasized mental toughness and discipline. Texas was one of the most penalized teams in the country last season, to the strength and conditioning staff have put some of the most mentally challenging strength drills into the latter portions of workouts so players have to be sharp physically and mentally.

After a brief discussion on how Sarkisian, Will Muschamp, and Torre Becton have emphasized physicality through off-season workouts, the two go over a handful of notes on KJ Lacey, Kohen Brown, Sterling Berkhalter, and a few others. Brown, a true freshman has eclipsed the 22 mph mark in speed testing. Berkhalter is seen as a savvy veteran addition. Lacey has proven to be a capable quarterback who can be Arch Manning’s backup in the 2026 season before he battles for the starting job down the road.

