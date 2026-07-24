Inside the Program: Texas Depth Chart Intel Before Fall Camp

Here’s the latest notes on how key rooms are shaping up.

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The video provides an in-depth analysis of the Texas Longhorns football team’s position battles, depth chart updates, and roster insights ahead of the upcoming season. Focused largely on defensive positions near the line of scrimmage and defensive backs, it also touches on running back timeshare plans and offensive line status following SEC media days. The discussion highlights key players competing for starter roles and contributors on both sides of the ball, emphasizing depth, flexibility, and the evolving personnel dynamics under head coach Sarkisian.

On defense, Lance Jackson and Zina Umeozulu anchor the defensive end spots as a near co-starter duo, while Colin Simmons firmly holds the jack linebacker role with increasing competition from newer talents like true freshman Richard Wesley. The linebacker corps is marked by versatility and competition, especially at the Mike linebacker spot where Justin Cryer is currently starting over Ty’Anthony Smith, the latter hindered by recent injuries. Safety starters are primarily Derek Williams and Jelani McDonald, with promising backups like Jonah Williams expected to increase their impact as the season progresses.

Offensively, running backs Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers are set for a roughly even timeshare, aligned with the team’s focus on outside zone runs and gap schemes, with Derrek Cooper emerging as a powerful third option. The offensive line features a more experienced and cohesive group compared to last year, heavily fortified by transfers and upperclassmen promising improved pass protection and run blocking. Discussions around Cole Hutson’s potential return highlight the uncertain nature of eligibility extensions.

The video concludes by encouraging viewers to join Inside Texas for comprehensive camp coverage and recruiting updates, noting the near completion of the 2027 recruiting class and ongoing excitement about top uncommitted prospects.