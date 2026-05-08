Inside the Program: Texas Football’s Top 16 Players Ranked

Sources ranked the top Texas players… here they are.

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This episode of “Inside the Program” on the Inside Texas Football YouTube channel features Joe Cook and Eric Nahlin discussing the top 16 players on the Texas Longhorns football roster for the upcoming season. The conversation dives into player rankings, positional assessments, and key contributors on both offense and defense, highlighting experience, skill sets, and potential breakout performances.

Eric Nahlin emphasizes that the rankings are sourced from multiple insiders rather than solely his opinion, reflecting a consensus view. Bo Masco leads the cornerbacks due to his comprehensive skill set, experience, and ball-hawking ability, making him a strong replacement for departed Malik Muhammad. The list includes a mix of offensive and defensive players, with notable contributors such as wide receivers, running backs, defensive linemen, linebackers, and secondary players.

The discussion highlights the importance of reliability and versatility, with players like Emmett Mosley and Ryan Niblett praised for their consistent performance and special teams impact. Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown are recognized as key running backs, each bringing power and athleticism to the backfield. The defensive front is anchored by players like Hero Kanu and edge rusher Lance Jackson, who is noted for his freakish athleticism and potential as a future top-10 NFL draft pick.

Further up the list, offensive lineman Trevor Goosby and quarterback Arch Manning are spotlighted for their leadership and draft potential, with Manning’s inconsistency noted but his ceiling still extremely high. Wide receiver Cam Coleman is projected to have a breakout season, combining NFL-level traits with increased national attention. Colin Simmons tops the rankings as the team’s elite defensive talent, praised for both his on-field production and leadership growth. The episode closes by acknowledging players on the cusp of the top 16 who may break through as the season progresses.

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