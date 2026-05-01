Inside the Program: Texas Football’s Underrated Strengths After Spring Football

What are some areas of the team that are stronger than most expect? Joe Cook and Eric Nahlin dive into the details.

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Inside the Program discussed the Longhorns’ football strategy, first emphasizing the influence of Sean McVay’s schemes on what Steve Sarkisian may run in 2026. They highlighted the use of 13 personnel, utilizing tight ends alongside big receivers like Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo, which could be a significant game-changer.

The team is also focused on improving turnover margin, with players like Rasheed Biles and Samari Matthews noted for their ability to force fumbles. Defensive backs Jelani McDonald and Bo Mascoe were praised for their ball skills, while physical tacklers like Colin Simmons and Kobe Black were highlighted.

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