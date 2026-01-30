Inside the Program: Texas Is Building a Stronger, Faster, Smarter Team This Winter

Texas’ winter program is targeting all the right things.

The video “Inside the Program,” hosted by Joe Cook and Eric Nahlin and presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors, provides an in-depth look at the Texas Longhorns football offseason program as they prepare for the upcoming spring practices.

The discussion covers the current stage of offseason workouts, emphasizing the physical and mental preparation of players, new coaching staff influences, and adjustments in strength and conditioning regimens. The Longhorns are at a critical phase in January and February, focusing on building strength, speed, and agility while integrating new players, including transfers and recruits, into the system.

A significant emphasis is placed on the revamped weightlifting groups and the return to heavier lifting, particularly back squats, to improve raw power, especially for the offensive line. Alongside strength training, the program maintains its renowned sprinting regimen, which has contributed to the team’s speed success as seen in the NFL combine.

Mental preparation is equally highlighted, with extensive film study and scheme installation led by new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp and a strong supporting coaching staff to help players grasp new defensive roles and schemes. The hosts conclude by teasing ongoing coverage and tracking of recruits, including a promising 2026 defensive tackle, Elijah Ali.

