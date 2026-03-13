Inside the Program: Texas Spring Ball Offense and Defense Report

Let’s get all the important notes from week 1 of spring ball.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50%! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

Shop Academy Sports + Outdoors for top brands and low prices, with FREE in-store pickup and same-day delivery! Visit https://www.academy.com/

“Inside the Program” by Academy Sports and Outdoors provides an in-depth update on the Texas Longhorns football team after their third spring practice. Hosts Joe Cook and Eric Nahlin discuss the latest trends and player developments on both offense and defense. They highlight the defensive edge position as the deepest group, with specific attention on players like Smith Orogbo, Lance Jackson, Colin Simmons, and Josiah Sharma. The linebacker room is receiving reinforcements via talented transfers such as Juice Cryer and freshman Tyler Atkinson, who show promise in leadership and skill.

In the secondary, the focus is on cornerbacks like Bo Mascoe and Graceson Littleton, with Will Muschamp taking a hands-on coaching role to maximize their potential. The safety position appears solid with experienced players like Jelani McDonald and Derek Williams, supported by younger athletes who contribute to special teams.

On the offensive side, the quarterback room is influenced by Alabama connections, with KJ Lacey impressing as a poised and confident backup, while MJ Morris and Dia Bell add depth.

Wide receivers, including Cam Coleman and highly touted freshman Jermaine Bishop, are developing route-running skills and chemistry with quarterbacks. The running back group shows early signs of maturity and balance, with Raleek Brown standing out as a veteran presence despite minor injuries affecting others. The tight end position is highlighted as a future strength, with Nick Townsend and Michael Masunas showcasing route-running intelligence and blocking improvement.

Finally, the offensive line, traditionally a concern for Texas fans, shows cautious optimism. Players like Brandon Baker and Jordan Coleman are improving in strength and technique, though they currently face challenges against an elite defensive line.

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.