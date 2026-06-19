Inside the Program: The latest Texas Longhorns updates from summer workouts

The Longhorns are getting ready for the 2026 season. What’s the latest?

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Texas summer workouts and recruiting are the focus of this Inside the Program episode. Joe Cook and Eric Nahlin open with 2026 wide receiver commit Easton Royal’s early arrival for his official visit despite heavy pressure from LSU and interest from Florida, noting Texas must still clear a key off-field hurdle. They break down five-star WR Monshun Sales as a “numbers buster” whose talent and fit are obvious.

They highlight the unique recruitment and eligibility process of Ismael Camara, with Texas in strong position. On defense, they discuss elite corner John Meredith, praising Mark Orphey’s work and Meredith’s ball-first, scheme-focused approach over NIL flash.

Team-wise, they cover Kobe Black’s cross‑training at safety, Emmett Mosley’s surprising top-end speed when healthy, Will Muschamp’s NFL-style walkthrough teaching, rapid progress from Jermaine Bishop, improved offensive line depth, growing roles for Zina Umeozulu, and the maturity and special teams readiness of the 2026 linebacker class.

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