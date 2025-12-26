Inside the Program: Tre Wisner to leave, portal info, Citrus Bowl notes

Let’s go over the latest on the Texas Longhorns.

In this detailed discussion from Inside the Program presented by Academy Sports and Outdoors, hosts Joe Cook and Eric Nahlin provide an in-depth analysis of the Texas Longhorns football team’s current roster changes, especially focusing on the running back position and the transfer portal activity ahead of the Citrus Bowl against Michigan. They emphasize the ongoing roster turnover with key players like Quintrevion Weisner and CJ Baxter entering the transfer portal, signaling a significant reshaping of the Longhorns’ running back corps under coach Jabbar Juluke. The conversation also highlights the emergence of younger players such as Christian Clark, James Simon, Michael Terry, and Ryan Niblett, who will play key roles in the bowl game and potentially beyond.

The hosts address the strategic approach Texas is taking toward the transfer portal, emphasizing its aggressive and calculated efforts to bring in high-level talent, including targeting a standout linebacker from Auburn. They push back against fan skepticism about the program’s seriousness in the portal, underscoring that Texas is “all in” and actively managing roster changes to improve the team’s competitiveness. The upcoming bowl game is viewed as a valuable audition for young players to prove themselves and earn roles for the 2026 season.

Additionally, the episode touches on the offseason challenges, including negotiating with current players and possible further roster churn as the portal opens on January 2nd. The hosts encourage fans to join Inside Texas to get exclusive updates and insider information on recruiting, transfers, and team news as the offseason unfolds. They close with optimism about the program’s trajectory, believing the Longhorns are positioning themselves to be national title contenders again through smart roster management and aggressive portal engagement.

